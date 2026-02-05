Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Report 2024-2025 & 2030 Featuring CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Microsoft, Orca, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Wiz

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CWPP and CSPM are Experiencing Transformational Growth due to the Increasing Requirements for a Unified Cloud Security Platform for Code to Cloud to SOC Visibility, Protection and Threat Management



Cloud computing has become a business norm, with organizations worldwide rapidly migrating to public and hybrid cloud environments. This shift has reshaped IT strategies and security requirements as enterprises are embracing cloud-native architectures (microservices, containers, serverless) to increase agility.



However, these modern approaches introduce new security challenges that traditional, monolithic security tools cannot adequately address. At the same time, macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures are squeezing IT budgets, forcing security teams to "do more with less" by prioritizing cost-effective solutions and operational efficiency. This convergence of technological change and economic pressure is driving organizations to seek cloud-native security solutions that provide broad coverage with lower overhead to protect their cloud environments.



CSPM and CWPP have become the center of the cloud security market over the years to help organizations deal with cloud security challenges. CSPM solutions continuously audit cloud infrastructure configurations and identities for misconfigurations, compliance violations, and other risks, providing visibility and governance across multi-cloud environments, while CWPP is used to protect cloud workloads (VMs, containers, serverless functions) at runtime through detecting and preventing threats such as malware, intrusions, and anomalous behavior in cloud-hosted applications.



Report Summary: Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Market



The global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Market and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Market are expanding rapidly as enterprises accelerate adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures and seek stronger controls over configuration risk and runtime security. In 2024, the CSPM market generated approximately USD 2.21 billion in revenue and is projected to reach around USD 7.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of about 19.8%.

In parallel, the CWPP market was valued at approximately USD 5.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to nearly USD 15.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of around 19.1%. This strong revenue growth reflects rising cloud complexity, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and the rapid proliferation of cloud-native workloads.



Market expansion is being driven by the growing frequency of cloud misconfigurations, heightened compliance requirements, and the need for continuous security across dynamic environments. CSPM adoption is accelerating as organizations seek automated posture management and governance across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments, while CWPP demand is being reinforced by the expansion of containers, Kubernetes, and ephemeral workloads that require real-time threat detection and runtime protection. Together, CSPM and CWPP have become foundational components of enterprise cloud security strategies.



Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of market revenue in 2024, supported by advanced cloud maturity, strong cybersecurity spending, and stringent regulatory enforcement.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and growing investments in cloud security.

The market is increasingly shaped by platform convergence, with CSPM and CWPP capabilities delivered as integrated components of Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs).

Enterprises are shifting from point solutions toward unified, lifecycle-based cloud security platforms that improve visibility, automation, and operational efficiency.



















Competitive Landscape: Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Market

Market Structure & Rivalry: The CWPP market features moderate consolidation and intense competition, with over 45 active vendors globally, where long-term competitiveness increasingly depends on platform depth, ecosystem integration, and hybrid/multi-cloud scalability.

Competitive Differentiation Factors: Vendor competition is shaped by feature breadth, runtime performance, usability, pricing flexibility, unified management, and credibility, with enterprise buyers prioritizing reliability, DevSecOps integration, professional services strength, and global channel reach.

Demand Concentration: CWPP demand is strongest among technology firms, BFSI, eCommerce and retail, media and entertainment, cloud service providers, and healthcare organizations, driven by dynamic workloads and stringent uptime requirements.

Market Leadership: Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, and Trend Micro lead the CWPP market, collectively accounting for approximately 65.2% of global revenue in 2025 due to strong brand equity and CNAPP-aligned portfolios.

Secondary Competitive Tier: Vendors including Alibaba Cloud, Sophos, SentinelOne, Qualys, Trellix, Aqua Security, Sysdig, Orca Security, Fortinet, Tenable, and VMware intensify competition through specialization and pricing strategies.

Go-to-Market & Consolidation: CWPP distribution relies on direct enterprise sales supported by channel partners, while M&A activity during 2023–2024 reflects accelerating platform consolidation and rising barriers for standalone CWPP providers.

Competitive Landscape: Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Market

Competitive Concentration: The CSPM market is more consolidated than CWPP despite having over 45 vendors, with leadership increasingly centered on platform-centric providers embedding CSPM within broader cloud security ecosystems.

Basis of Competition: CSPM competition focuses on configuration coverage depth, policy accuracy, multi-cloud scalability, alert prioritization, remediation integration, cost efficiency, usability, and roadmap alignment.

End-Market Demand: Core CSPM demand originates from technology, BFSI, eCommerce and retail, media and entertainment, cloud service providers, and healthcare sectors, where compliance and misconfiguration risks are highest.

Market Leadership & Share: Wiz, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Orca Security, Fortinet, and Trend Micro dominate CSPM, with the top five vendors capturing approximately 71.8% of revenue in 2025.

Challenger & Niche Vendors: Companies such as Check Point, Qualys, Rapid7, Sysdig, Tenable, Kaspersky, Qingteng, Cisco, and Uptycs compete through targeted CSPM innovation and bundled platform offerings.

Distribution & Strategic Direction: CSPM distribution mirrors CWPP models, while continued M&A activity underscores the shift from standalone CSPM tools toward integrated, exposure-driven cloud security platforms.

Key Topics Covered:



Ecosystem

Definitions-CWPP

Definitions-CWPP Layers

Market Definition-CSPM

CWPP/CSPM in the Context of Cloud-Native Security

Revenue Estimate Disclaimer

Research Methodology

Vendor Inclusion and Exclusion

Key Findings-Industry Adoption

Key Findings-Technology Trends

Growth Environment-CWPP

Growth Environment-CSPM

Key Competitors

Growth Generator: CWPP

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Vendor

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: CSPM

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Vendor

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

CWPP/CSPM Solutions: Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

CISOs' Concerns: Core Challenges

CISOs' Concerns: Operational Realities

CISOs' Concerns: Governance and Compliance

CISOs' Concerns: Future Challenges

CISO Recommendations

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: From Code to Cloud to SOC: Full-Stack Security Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Expansion Requires Consistent Runtime Protection

Growth Opportunity 3: AI Security Becomes Core to Cloud Protection

