Oma Savings Bank Plc to publish its Financial Statements Release for 2025 on 12 February 2026

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish its Financial Statements Release 2025 on Thursday, 12 February 2026. The announcement will be available on the Company's website after publication on https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

OmaSp will hold a webcast in Finnish and English on 12 February 2026. The webcast in Finnish is at 11.00 EET. The link to the webcast in Finnish can be accessed from here. The webcast in English is at 12.00 EET. The link to the webcast in English can be accessed from here.

The results will be presented by CEO Karri Alameri. The webcasts will be recorded, and the recordings will be available later the same day on https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

OmaSp is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media representatives to the webcast!

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.