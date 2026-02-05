Wireless Network Test Equipment Global Marker Report 2024-2025 & 2029: High-Speed, Low-Latency, and Secure Network Driving Growth by Enabling 5G/6G Validation, IoT, and AI-Driven Network Optimization

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Network Test Equipment, Global, 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The base year revenue estimate is $4.91 billion with a CAGR of 7.4% for the study period from 2024 to 2029.



Demand for High-Speed, Low-Latency, and Secure Network is Driving Transformational Growth by Enabling 5G/6G Validation, IoT, and AI-Driven Network Optimization



Wireless network test equipment evaluates wireless signals based on various criteria, including network availability, connectivity, and utilization. The report covers test equipment used in benchmarking, monitoring, field trials, acceptance, optimization, and troubleshooting. Segment revenue is forecast for the groups mentioned above and not for individual product segments.



The scope of the study is limited to cellular wireless networks and excludes wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The wireless network test equipment market encompasses devices and solutions designed to test and validate the integrity of cellular wireless networks. Wireless networks considered include cellular generations, such as 4G LTE and 5G. Market estimates encompass revenue generated through the sale of wireless network testing solutions, including both hardware and software. Monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) offerings for next-generation cellular, Wi-Fi, and networks are also included. Other services, such as after-sales support and maintenance, are outside the scope of this research.

Factors driving market growth include high-speed wireless connectivity, fixed wireless access, drive testing, and the emergence of technologies such as mobile crowdsourcing and passive monitoring. End customers demand high-performance test equipment to monitor network performance and to find faults. High-speed wireless connectivity will drive the need for wireless network testing equipment, enabling fast data transmission between devices.



As the number of networked devices increases, so will the demand for efficient data transfer among these devices. Wireless network testing is crucial for evaluating the performance of high-speed connections, signal strength, and data transfer rates. Greater adoption of smart devices, demand for high-speed connectivity at home, technological advancements, and increased compatibility of network technologies will drive market growth. The adoption of IIoT, smart city growth, and 5G deployments is expected to spur strong demand in the Asia-Pacific. There will be requirements for 5G NR testing as the network transitions from reactive testing toward predictive and proactive testing probes.



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Wireless Network Test Equipment Industry

Transformative Megatrends

Why:



Digital transformation includes the integration of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 6G technology. AI is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% in the next 5 years. Many governments, particularly those in the APAC region, invest heavily in AI research to drive growth.

Analyst's Perspective:



Evolving wireless standards, dense devices, and highly complex systems add difficulty to network deployment and testing.

Internal Challenges

Why:



New technologies such as 5G NR boost demand for efficient drive testing to address user centricity, spectrum and bandwidth diversity, and device-based testing.

Analyst's Perspective:



Drive testing probes need to change from a reactive to a more proactive approach to reduce processing time in detecting problems more efficiently.

Disruptive

Technologies

Why:



Disruptive technologies, including 5G Advanced, require expertise from solution providers, including accurate digital representation, AI-enabled test devices to test new technology, beamforming solutions, open RAN, and cybersecurity solutions to support end customers' research goals.

Growth Drivers

High-speed wireless network connectivity will drive market growth.

Fixed wireless access (FWA) is expected to grow significantly.

Drive testing will drive market growth.

Mobile crowdsourcing technology will drive market demand.

Passive monitoring will drive market demand.

Growth Restraints

Challenges with 5G networks require specialized test solutions from manufacturers.

Network performance monitoring presents several challenges, including monitoring performance, establishing a performance baseline, and identifying faults.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: Greater than 100

Competitive Factors: Cost, performance, schedule, support, technology, reliability, contractor relationships, customer relationships

Key End-user Industry Verticals: Communications

Leading Competitors*: NetScout Systems Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc, Infovista SAS, Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies

Revenue Share of Top 4 Competitors (2024): 33.7%

Other Notable Competitors*: EXFO Inc, Spirent Communications Plc, TECOC, Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co, Accuver, Accedian Networks Inc

Distribution Structure: Direct sales, manufacturer representatives, distributors/VARs**

Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: Viavi Solutions acquired Spirent's high-speed Ethernet and network security business lines from Keysight Technologies in March 2025

Key Competitors

Drive Test Equipment

Keysight Technologies Inc

Infovista SAS

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Accuver

PCTEL Inc.

Solutelia (an Ookla company)

DingLi Corp. Ltd.

Focus Infocom GmbH

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Rantcell

CellPlan Technologies

Actix (Amdocs)

RAINlytics

Spirent Communications Plc

OSS (CM/FM/PM)

Infovista SAS

Amdocs

NetScout Systems Inc.

EXFO Inc.

TEOCO

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NetCracker Technology Corp.

Nokia

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Comarch SA

Elisa Polystar

Passive Monitoring

NetScout Systems Inc.

Anritsu Corp

Viavi Solutions Inc.

EXFO Inc.

Infovista SAS

Accedian Networks Inc.

Nexus Telecom Switzerland AG

P.I. Works

Elisa Polystar

2CTI

Radcom Ltd.

Network Critical

TEOCO

Endace Technology Ltd.

SevOne

Gigamon Inc.

Riverbed Technology Inc.

OSS with Geo-location Equipment

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Amdocs

Infovista SAS

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Gladiator Innovations LLC

NetScout Systems Inc.

RantCell

EXFO Inc.

TEOCO

Active Monitoring

Spirent Communications Plc

Infovista SAS

Sandvine Corp.

Mobilium (SIGOS)

Viavi Solutions Inc.

KeySight Technologies Inc.

Accedian Networks Inc.

DingLi Corp. Ltd.

MYCOM OSI

Riverbed Technology Inc.

Telechm Inc.

NetScout Systems Inc.

Affirmed Networks

Ericsson AB

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Site Test Equipment

Anritsu Corp.

Bird Technologies Group Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Kaelus

Communication Components Inc.

Rosenberger

Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (Boonton Electronics)

EXFO Inc.

SON Testing Equipment

NetScout Systems Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

TEOCO

EXFO Inc.

Infovista SAS

Anritsu Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Nokia

Amdocs

Cisco Systems Inc.

Spirent Communications Plc

Guavus (A Thales Company)

Airhop Communications

Accanto Ltd.

Artiza Networks Inc.

Accedian Networks Inc.

Ericsson AB

Cellwize Wireless Technologies Ltd.

Radcom Ltd.

Elisa Polystar

Crowdsourcing Equipment

Rantcell

Netradar

RootMetrics

CelPlan Technologies

Opensignal Ltd.

Tutela Technologies Ltd.

Teragence Ltd.

Metricell Ltd.

Vision 360 Degrees (V3D)

