NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC Advances AI Business with Phased Progress

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC (Nasdaq: NTCL; the “Company” or “NetClass”), a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, today announced a series of significant updates across its artificial intelligence (AI) application-related business. These developments span business expansion, product deployment, and industry recognition, collectively reflecting the Company’s phased progress in implementing its AI business layout.

Accelerating AI Commercialization and Strategic Business Development

NetClass recently entered into a significant AI-related service order with a contract value of approximately $1.67 million. This project represents a practical initiative in the Company’s AI application and related services portfolio. Building on prior exploration in the sector, the advancement of this project marks further progress in the commercialization path of the Company’s AI business and provides a practical foundation for expanding future AI application scenarios and collaborations.

AI Product Innovation: Launch of Classroom English Proficiency Assessment (“CEPA”) Platform

Furthering its product roadmap, the Company has launched the CEPA English Proficiency Testing System (https://cepa.netclass.org/). Powered by advanced AI technologies, including speech recognition, natural language processing, and data-driven analysis, CEPA conducts intelligent evaluations of a learners’ listening, speaking, reading, and writing abilities. Compared to traditional methods, CEPA offers superior testing efficiency and automated assessment, making it a scalable and cost-effective tool for schools and training institutions worldwide.

Industry Recognition for AI English Go

The Company’s technical expertise was recently validated by the Foreign Language Professional Committee of the Shanghai Educational Technology Association, which awarded the Second Prize for Outstanding Paper (2025) to research results related to NetClass’s AI English Go, a remarkable intelligent teaching platform designed specifically for language teachers with fully customizable content capabilities. This recognition from industry experts highlights NetClass’s continued technical accumulation and enhances the professional visibility of its AI products within the educational technology industry.

“I am excited to see these recent developments, which underscore that the Company has successfully established commercial traction in the AI application space,” said Dr. Jianbiao Dai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NetClass. “Through continued investment and real-world project execution, NetClass is positioning itself as a scalable, high-growth platform with meaningful long-term value creation potential in the AI applications sector.”

About NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC

NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC is a leading B2B smart education specialist with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo, providing innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies, and other organizations. Our services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC (Education Credit) blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services. Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality products that drive sustainable growth for our customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.netclasstech.com

