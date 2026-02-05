New report shows Right to Repair could save drivers up to $500 on common repairs

OTTAWA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cost-of-living challenges remain for many Canadians, national right to repair legislation is critically needed to address affordability for drivers, and job security for the 500,000+ Canadians employed in the country’s auto care industry.

In Canada, automakers control access to repair and maintenance data; data that is necessary for local service and repair shops to properly maintain cars and trucks. Today, many independent repair shops are unable to access this data in a timely way, which pushes drivers to dealerships for these repairs instead. This results in higher costs and time-consuming delays for many drivers, particularly in rural communities where access to a dealership is more difficult than a local repair shop.

To draw attention to these challenges, the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) has released a new report entitled Unlocking access: Why Right to Repair matters for every vehicle owner. Conducted by MNP Canada, the study highlights the cost to drivers and businesses that are created by inadequate data access, which could be improved through national right to repair legislation. Of particular note:

Drivers save considerably when services are performed at independent shops . Up to 30% or $500 on common repairs and up to 80% for labour-heavy or complex repairs (when aftermarket parts are used).

Access to vehicle repair data significantly impacts independent shops' ability to provide timely services . If every independent shop lost just one repair per week due to an inability to access vehicle repair data, the total annual profit loss could reach $336 million nationally for independents;

Drivers in rural areas - including operators of emergency fleet vehicles - face disproportionately higher costs for services. Independent repair shops play a vital role in servicing and maintaining vehicles, where the closest dealership may be several hours away.





“We hear consistently from our members that there are ongoing challenges accessing service and repair data from vehicle manufacturers, posing a threat to our businesses and real challenges for drivers,” said Emily Chung, president and CEO of AIA Canada, “As more Canadians keep their vehicles longer, maintenance and repair needs are increasing. With vehicle costs typically the second-highest household expense, swift action to implement right to repair across Canada is urgently needed.”

While provinces including Québec and jurisdictions such as Australia, South Africa, and the European Union have taken steps to enshrine the right to repair for citizens, Canada has yet to take similar federal action.

AIA Canada is calling on the federal government to follow through on commitments to introduce the right to repair in Canada, so that affordable, timely vehicle repairs remain available from coast to coast to coast.

To learn more, please visit https://www.righttorepair.ca/unlockingaccess

Study Methodology

MNP reviewed available information and data, completed a jurisdictional scan, conducted interviews with independent shops in urban and rural areas across Canada and engaged mystery shoppers for this study. The full report can be accessed here .

About MNP

For 65 years, MNP’s team of experienced and skilled economists and statistical analysts has specialized in providing data-driven insight to help organizations, levels of government, and communities make evidence-based decisions to achieve positive outcomes.

About the Automotive Industries Association of Canada

We represent, support and lead innovation in Canada’s $43.9 billion auto care sector. With thousands of members from coast to coast, our vision, research, training programs and advocacy supports Canada’s collision and mechanical sectors. Our best practices for the auto care industry help our members keep Canada’s fleet of almost 25.1 million vehicles on the road.

Whether you have been in a collision or require maintenance, our members help vehicles last longer, pollute less and keep drivers safer by offering Canadians any product or service a vehicle may need after it rolls off the dealership’s lot.