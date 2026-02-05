Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenue of $283.4 million in Q3, ahead of outlook

Diluted EPS of $0.97 in Q3 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.14, versus prior year Q3 Diluted EPS of $1.22

Repurchased approximately 0.8 million shares opportunistically in Q3

Successfully closed acquisition of eye care supplier Pillar5 Pharma, Inc. in December, as expected

Narrowing Outlook Range of Fiscal 2026 Revenue and Adjusted Diluted EPS



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

“We exceeded our third quarter revenue outlook and delivered solid profitability in the quarter, which reflected the benefits of our diverse business model and strong financial profile. We are pleased with these results, especially when navigating the challenging consumer backdrop we’ve experienced year-to-date. As expected, we continued to make progress toward improving Clear Eyes® supply, increasing sales sequentially and closing on the acquisition of Pillar5 in December. Furthermore, our superior free cash flow and low leverage allowed us to repurchase approximately 0.8 million shares in the third quarter to further enhance shareholder value,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 of $283.4 million decreased 2.4% from $290.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and decreased 2.2% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue decline versus the prior year comparable period was primarily driven by lower Ear & Eye Care category sales as a result of limited ability to supply demand for Clear Eyes®.

Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 totaled $46.7 million and non-GAAP adjusted net income totaled $54.9 million, compared to the prior year third quarter’s net income of $61.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.97 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.14 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.22 in the prior year comparable period.

The adjustments to the third quarter of fiscal 2026 relate to the write off of a supplier loan, professional costs associated with the Pillar5 acquisition, and the applicable tax impact associated with these items.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 totaled $807.1 million and compared to revenues of $841.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Revenues decreased 4.1% versus the prior year comparable period and 3.9% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue performance for the first nine months reflected the limited ability to supply strong demand for Clear Eyes® as well as the Q1 headwind associated with accelerated order timing in Q4 of the prior year.

Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 totaled $136.4 million versus the prior year comparable period net income of $164.5 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 totaled $154.8 million versus the prior year comparable period’s adjusted net income of $160.4 million. Diluted earnings per share were $2.78 for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared to $3.28 per share in the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.16 for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared to the prior year comparable period’s adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.20.

The adjustments to the first nine months of fiscal 2026 relate to the write off of a supplier loan, professional costs associated with the Pillar5 acquisition, and the applicable tax impact associated with these items, as well as a discrete tax item pertaining to establishing a taxable presence in a new state. The adjustment to the first nine months of fiscal 2025 relates to a discrete tax item in the first quarter pertaining to the release of a reserve for an uncertain tax position due to the statute of limitations expiring.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $214.8 million, compared to $189.7 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $208.8 million compared to $184.9 million in the prior year comparable period.

In the third quarter fiscal 2026, the Company opportunistically repurchased approximately 0.8 million shares at a total investment of $45.8 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the total shares repurchased were approximately 2.3 million at a total cost of $155.6 million.

The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2025 was approximately $1.0 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.6x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $235.7 million for the third quarter fiscal 2026 decreased compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $238.9 million. The revenue decrease was primarily attributable to lower Eye & Ear Care category sales, driven primarily by limited ability to supply demand for Clear Eyes®.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC segment were $679.0 million, which compared to $711.1 million in the prior year comparable period. The revenue decrease was primarily attributable to lower Eye & Ear Care category sales, driven by limited ability to supply demand for Clear Eyes® as well as the expected headwind associated with accelerated order timing in Q4 of the prior year.

International OTC Healthcare: Fiscal third quarter 2026 segment revenues of $47.7 million compared to $51.4 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The lower revenue performance was driven by lower Eye & Ear Care category sales.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $128.1 million, a decrease of 1.6% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $130.2 million, or a decrease of 0.9% excluding the effects of foreign currency.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Outlook

“Looking ahead we continue to rebuild our supply chain capacity for Clear Eyes and expect supply improvements in coming quarters to support long-term demand. We are narrowing our fiscal 2026 net sales outlook to approximately $1.1 billion to reflect a continued challenging consumer environment while maintaining our outlook for free cash flow of $245 million or higher in fiscal 2026 which reflects our strong and stable financial performance. We continue to remain focused on brand-building that drives long-term organic growth, along with disciplined capital allocation that helps generate superior shareholder value creation over time." Mr. Lombardi stated.

Prior Fiscal 2026 Outlook Current Fiscal 2026 Outlook Revenue $1,100 to $1,115 million Approximately $1,100 million Organic Revenue Growth Approximate 1.5% to 3.0% decrease Approximate 3.0% decrease Adjusted Diluted E.P.S. $4.54 to $4.58 Approximately $4.54 Free Cash Flow $245 million or more $245 million or more

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2026 results today, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com/ . To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook," "may," "will," "would," “believe,” "expect," “looking ahead,” ”focused,” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow; demand for eye care products and improvements in eye care supply and the impact of acquiring Pillar5 on the supply of eye care products and the need for related incremental investments; and the Company’s ability to maintain strong financial performance and enhance shareholder value and organic growth through its brand-building focus and disciplined capital allocation. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of evolving U.S. and international tariffs and trade actions, labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, the ability to meet Pillar5 closing conditions, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Revenues $ 283,444 $ 290,317 $ 807,088 $ 841,244 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 123,632 127,360 350,390 370,098 Cost of sales depreciation 2,443 1,908 7,419 6,693 Cost of sales 126,075 129,268 357,809 376,791 Gross profit 157,369 161,049 449,279 464,453 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 40,055 37,945 113,693 118,719 General and administrative 29,674 26,182 86,167 81,159 Depreciation and amortization 5,149 4,960 15,502 16,228 Total operating expenses 74,878 69,087 215,362 216,106 Operating income 82,491 91,962 233,917 248,347 Other expense Interest expense, net 10,672 11,455 30,911 36,873 Other expense, net 10,005 353 10,282 1,244 Total other expense, net 20,677 11,808 41,193 38,117 Income before income taxes 61,814 80,154 192,724 210,230 Provision for income taxes 15,118 19,122 56,351 45,753 Net income $ 46,696 $ 61,032 $ 136,373 $ 164,477 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.23 $ 2.80 $ 3.31 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 1.22 $ 2.78 $ 3.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,880 49,597 48,791 49,711 Diluted 48,087 49,993 49,059 50,085 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments 1,366 (13,628 ) 7,425 (5,669 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,366 (13,628 ) 7,425 (5,669 ) Comprehensive income $ 48,062 $ 47,404 $ 143,798 $ 158,808





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) ( In thousands ) December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,373 $ 97,884 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,087 and $16,314, respectively 190,456 194,293 Inventories 163,594 147,709 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,005 8,442 Total current assets 433,428 448,328 Property, plant and equipment, net 128,214 74,548 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,928 28,238 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 22,596 25,056 Goodwill 581,248 527,425 Intangible assets, net 2,301,536 2,295,350 Other long-term assets 3,793 3,273 Total Assets $ 3,494,743 $ 3,402,218 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 42,946 18,925 Accrued interest payable 15,078 15,703 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,019 6,047 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,614 2,490 Other accrued liabilities 72,900 63,458 Total current liabilities 139,557 106,623 Long-term debt, net 1,033,547 992,357 Deferred income tax liabilities 449,331 419,594 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,458 22,732 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,652 20,624 Other long-term liabilities 5,747 5,391 Total Liabilities 1,665,292 1,567,321 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,829,451 1,834,897 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,494,743 $ 3,402,218





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net income $ 136,373 $ 164,477 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,921 22,921 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 140 83 Deferred and other income taxes 26,808 7,278 Amortization of debt origination costs 1,341 1,316 Stock-based compensation costs 8,188 8,424 Non-cash operating lease cost 5,814 5,322 Write off of supplier loan 10,332 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,085 ) 8,874 Inventories (7,069 ) (13,385 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,913 ) 5,558 Accounts payable 18,457 (18,851 ) Accrued liabilities 6,358 4,359 Operating lease liabilities (5,783 ) (5,721 ) Other (96 ) (988 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 214,786 189,667 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,968 ) (4,745 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (125,532 ) (8,250 ) Other (1,927 ) (978 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (133,427 ) (13,973 ) Financing Activities Term loan repayments — (135,000 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 40,000 — Payments of finance leases (1,771 ) (1,899 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,907 12,340 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (4,260 ) (5,832 ) Repurchase of common stock (155,593 ) (40,196 ) Other (246 ) 0 Net cash (used in) financing activities (117,963 ) (170,587 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,093 (702 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (35,511 ) 4,405 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 97,884 46,469 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 62,373 $ 50,874 Interest paid $ 33,327 $ 37,427 Income taxes paid $ 36,887 $ 33,512





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 235,697 $ 47,747 $ 283,444 Cost of sales 105,002 21,073 126,075 Gross profit 130,695 26,674 157,369 Advertising and marketing 32,686 7,369 40,055 Contribution margin $ 98,009 $ 19,305 $ 117,314 Other operating expenses 34,823 Operating income $ 82,491 *Intersegment revenues of $1.2 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 679,031 $ 128,057 $ 807,088 Cost of sales 299,528 58,281 357,809 Gross profit 379,503 69,776 449,279 Advertising and marketing 93,673 20,020 113,693 Contribution margin $ 285,830 $ 49,756 $ 335,586 Other operating expenses 101,669 Operating income 233,917 *Intersegment revenues of $2.3 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands) North American OTC Healthcare International OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 238,934 $ 51,383 $ 290,317 Cost of sales 108,067 21,201 129,268 Gross profit 130,867 30,182 161,049 Advertising and marketing 30,995 6,950 37,945 Contribution margin $ 99,872 $ 23,232 $ 123,104 Other operating expenses 31,142 Operating income $ 91,962 * Intersegment revenues of $0.9 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 711,061 $ 130,183 $ 841,244 Cost of sales 321,408 55,383 376,791 Gross profit 389,653 74,800 464,453 Advertising and marketing 99,637 19,082 118,719 Contribution margin $ 290,016 $ 55,718 $ 345,734 Other operating expenses 97,387 Operating income $ 248,347 * Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense: GAAP General and Administrative expenses minus costs associated with acquisition.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative expense divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP EBITDA less supplier loan write-off and costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income before supplier loan write-off, costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative expenses, and applicable tax impact associated with these items and adjustment for a normalized tax rate.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,040,000 at December 31, 2025) less cash and cash equivalents ($62,373 at December 31, 2025). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 283,444 $ 290,317 $ 807,088 $ 841,244 Revenue Change (2.4)% (4.1)% Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (534 ) — (1,574 ) Total adjustments — (534 ) — (1,574 ) Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 283,444 $ 289,783 $ 807,088 $ 839,670 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change (2.2)% (3.9)%

Reconciliation of GAAP General and Administrative Expense and related GAAP General and Administrative Expense percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative expense and related Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense percentage:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands) GAAP General and Administrative Expense $ 29,674 $ 26,182 $ 86,167 $ 81,159 GAAP General and Administrative Expense as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 10.5 % 9.0 % 10.7 % 9.6 % Adjustments: Costs associated with acquisition(1) 472 — 472 — Total adjustments 472 — 472 — Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense $ 29,202 $ 26,182 $ 85,695 $ 81,159 Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 10.3 % 9.0 % 10.6 % 9.6 % (1) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as legal and other acquisition-related professional fees.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and related Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 46,696 $ 61,032 $ 136,373 $ 164,477 Interest expense, net 10,672 11,455 30,911 36,873 Provision for income taxes 15,118 19,122 56,351 45,753 Depreciation and amortization 7,592 6,868 22,921 22,921 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 80,078 $ 98,477 $ 246,556 $ 270,024 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 28.3 % 33.9 % 30.5 % 32.1 % Adjustments: Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense(1) 472 — 472 — Supplier loan write-off 10,332 — 10,332 — Total adjustments 10,804 — 10,804 — Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,882 $ 98,477 $ 257,360 $ 270,024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.1 % 33.9 % 31.9 % 32.1 % (1) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as legal and other acquisition-related professional fees.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2025 Diluted EPS 2024 2024 Diluted EPS 2025 2025 Diluted EPS 2024 2024 Diluted EPS (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS $ 46,696 $ 0.97 $ 61,032 $ 1.22 $ 136,373 $ 2.78 $ 164,477 $ 3.28 Adjustments: Supplier loan write-off 10,332 0.21 — $ — 10,332 $ 0.21 — $ — Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense (1) 472 0.01 — $ — 472 $ 0.01 — $ — Tax impact of adjustments (2) (2,642 ) (0.05 ) — $ — (2,642 ) $ (0.05 ) — $ — Normalized tax rate adjustment (3) — — — $ — 10,261 $ 0.21 (4,030 ) $ (0.08 ) Total adjustments 8,162 0.17 — — 18,423 0.38 (4,030 ) (0.08 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 54,858 $ 1.14 $ 61,032 $ 1.22 $ 154,796 $ 3.16 $ 160,447 $ 3.20 (1) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as legal and other acquisition-related professional fees. (2) The income tax adjustments are determined using applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the above adjustments relate and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the specific nature of the specific Non-GAAP performance measure. (3) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 46,696 $ 61,032 $ 136,373 $ 164,477 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 26,656 14,973 75,544 45,344 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 4,935 (10,914 ) 2,869 (20,154 ) Total adjustments 31,591 4,059 78,413 25,190 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 78,287 65,091 214,786 189,667 Purchases of property and equipment (3,028 ) (1,566 ) (5,968 ) (4,745 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 75,259 $ 63,525 $ 208,818 $ 184,922

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2026 :

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions) Projected FY'26 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 255 Additions to property and equipment for cash (10 ) Projected FY'26 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 245

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Diluted EPS to Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS:

Projected FY'26 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 4.16 Adjustments: Supplier loan write off 0.21 Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative expense(1) 0.01 Tax impact of adjustments(2) (0.05 ) Normalized tax rate adjustment(3) 0.21 Projected FY'26 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 4.54 (1) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as legal and other acquisition-related professional fees. (2) The income tax adjustments are determined using applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the above adjustments relate and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the specific nature of the specific Non-GAAP performance measure. (3) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items. Note: The Company anticipates certain additional non-GAAP expense adjustments related to the acquisition of Pillar5, such as integration and transition expenses, but does not provide a reconciliation of this measure to the closest GAAP measure because it cannot quantify these amounts without unreasonable effort due to the unknown magnitude and probable significance of the unavailable information.



