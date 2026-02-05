Toobit Bridges Traditional Finance and Crypto with Launch of Tokenized Stock Futures





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of Stock Futures.

This expansion bridges the gap between traditional equity markets and the digital asset ecosystem, allowing traders to access 10 high-demand US equities, including Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and Apple (AAPL). These assets are offered as USDT-settled perpetual contracts featuring:

Flexible leverage: Up to 25x leverage to maximize capital efficiency.

Two-way trading: Support for long and short positions, allowing traders to capitalize on both upward and downward price movements.

24/7 accessibility: Continuous trading that goes beyond traditional market hours, allowing traders to access global equities around the clock, including weekends and holidays.



"Our mission has always been to provide our traders with a comprehensive suite of trading tools," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By tokenizing stock indices into perpetual contracts, we are removing the geographical and operational barriers of Wall Street, allowing anyone, anywhere, to trade the world's most influential companies using USDT."

As the demand for real-world asset (RWA) derivatives grows, Toobit's new TradFi section offers a direct path for crypto-native investors looking to diversify into the stock market without the hurdles of traditional brokerage accounts or currency conversions.

Traders can access the new Stock Futures via the TradFi tab within the Futures section on both the Toobit web and mobile app. This centralized hub now integrates all traditional asset classes, merging existing forex and metals, including EUR, XAU, and XAG, into a single, unified trading environment.

To support this launch, Toobit has unveiled a 200,000 USDT reward campaign running from February 5 to February 28, 2026. The initiative features:

New trader rewards: A 50,000 USDT pool for those making their first TradFi trades.

First trade protection: A 50,000 USDT fund providing up to 100% loss compensation (capped at 100 USDT) for newcomers.

Trading challenges: High-stakes leaderboards for both Spot and Futures traders with a combined 100,000 USDT in rewards.





In 2026, tokenized RWAs have evolved into a primary market driver, with on-chain value surpassing $21 billion, a 232% annual increase.

Currently, 76% of global enterprises plan to integrate tokenized assets, with equity derivatives becoming the preferred vehicle for traders seeking 24/7 access and capital efficiency.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/394c67d7-28ec-4c73-b879-2b74afc97f2d