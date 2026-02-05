M-Commerce Market Set to Reach US$ 5.61 Trillion by 2035 Driven by Social Commerce and Platform-Led Purchasing | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global m-commerce market size was valued at USD 2.60 trillion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 5.61 trillion by 2035 at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global landscape for mobile retail has fundamentally shifted. Analysis of performance data from 2024 and 2025 indicates that the M-commerce market has matured from an emerging channel into the primary infrastructure of global retail. The market is no longer observing simple adoption curves, it is witnessing the complete integration of finance, identity, and algorithmic discovery into the smartphone interface. The "mobile-only" consumer is now the dominant economic force.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/m-commerce-market

This research article provides high-level stakeholders with a meticulous breakdown of the sector’s performance. These findings offer actionable intelligence regarding engagement, security, financial technology, and AI integration, focusing purely on value-driving metrics.

Key Findings Shaping the M-Commerce Market

North America led the market with the biggest share of 39% in 2025.

Based on transaction type, the M-retailing category held the top position in the market in 2025.

Based on payment mode, the mobile web payments category led the market in 2025.

Based on device type, the smartphones category commanded the largest share in the market in 2025.

Based on end-user application, the retail and e-commerce applications category dominated the market in 2025.

By Transaction Type, M-retailing Controls 48% Market Share Driven by Generative AI Integration

The dominance of M-retailing in the M-commerce market is fundamentally powered by the widespread adoption of Generative AI assistants within shopping interfaces. These intelligent agents have moved beyond simple chatbots to become proactive personal stylists and technical advisors. Users no longer browse static catalogs but engage in conversational commerce that curates products based on unstructured voice or text prompts. This technological leap has significantly reduced decision fatigue for consumers facing infinite shelf space.

Consequently, the transaction journey has shortened from minutes to mere seconds. Retailers in the M-commerce market utilizing these AI-driven "concierge" services are witnessing unprecedented conversion efficiency. The technology predicts intent with high accuracy, effectively turning casual browsers into committed buyers. This shift has particularly benefited the luxury and electronics sectors where specification comparison is critical.

Generative AI Influence: AI-curated shopping feeds increased average session duration by 42% across major retail platforms.

Voice Commerce Surge: Voice-activated purchasing commands grew by 31% year-over-year as natural language processing reached near-human comprehension.

Conversion Efficiency: Retailers deploying generative purchase assistants reported a 3x higher conversion rate compared to traditional search-bar navigation.

Cart Recovery: Automated, hyper-personalized AI negotiation bots recovered 28% of abandoned mobile carts by offering real-time, dynamic discounts.

By Payment Mode, Mobile Web Payments Retain Leading Market Share via Open Banking Protocols

The leadership of Mobile Web Payments in the M-commerce market is currently sustained by the global maturation of Open Banking and Account-to-Account (A2A) infrastructure. Merchants are aggressively steering customers toward browser-based bank transfers to bypass escalating credit card interchange fees. This strategy is working because modern APIs now allow for instant bank authentication without leaving the merchant’s mobile site. Consumers prefer this method as it eliminates the need to input sensitive card numbers into unknown forms.

In addition to this, the browser interface has become a unified hub for cross-border commerce, automatically handling currency conversion and local tax compliance in real-time. This friction-free environment fosters trust among international shoppers who previously hesitated to download region-specific apps. The result is a democratized payment landscape where the mobile web acts as a universal transaction layer in the M-commerce market.

Merchant Adoption: A2A payment integrations on mobile websites spiked by 55% in 2025 as merchants sought to reduce processing costs.

A2A payment integrations on mobile websites spiked by 55% in 2025 as merchants sought to reduce processing costs. Checkout Speed: Direct bank API connections reduced the average mobile web checkout time by 18 seconds compared to legacy card entry methods.

Direct bank API connections reduced the average mobile web checkout time by 18 seconds compared to legacy card entry methods. Cross-Border Volume: Mobile web platforms processed 40% more international transactions due to automated localized payment options.

Mobile web platforms processed 40% more international transactions due to automated localized payment options. Fraud Reduction: The shift to direct bank authentication dropped browser-based payment fraud rates by 24% compared to standard card-not-present transactions.

By Device Type, Smartphones Dominate 88% Market Share Powered by On-Device Edge Computing

Smartphones maintain their overwhelming command over the M-commerce market due to the integration of powerful Neural Processing Units (NPUs) directly into handset hardware. These specialized chips allow complex shopping algorithms to run locally on the device rather than relying on cloud servers. This local processing capability ensures that privacy-focused consumers can utilize advanced features without their data leaving the phone. Consequently, shoppers experience instant personalization and zero-lag interactions even in areas with poor network connectivity.

The device itself has transformed into a localized shopping server that learns user preferences in real-time. This hardware evolution has made the smartphone the central hub of the modern consumer's digital identity. Manufacturers in the M-commerce market have successfully positioned these devices as indispensable tools for secure and rapid commercial interaction.

Local Processing: Devices equipped with dedicated NPUs handled 65% of personalized recommendation computations offline, ensuring data privacy.

Devices equipped with dedicated NPUs handled 65% of personalized recommendation computations offline, ensuring data privacy. Offline Engagement: Users continued browsing and adding to carts during connectivity drops with 95% data integrity upon reconnection.

Users continued browsing and adding to carts during connectivity drops with 95% data integrity upon reconnection. Battery Efficiency: Optimized shopping apps running on local silicon consumed 20% less battery life, encouraging longer browsing sessions.

Optimized shopping apps running on local silicon consumed 20% less battery life, encouraging longer browsing sessions. Haptic Feedback: Advanced haptic touch feedback in 2025 smartphones increased user interaction with "Add to Cart" buttons by 15%.

By Application, Retail Applications Secure Highest Revenue Market Share Through Phygital Ecosystems

Retail applications have solidified their leadership in revenue generation across the global M-commerce market by seamlessly bridging the physical and digital worlds. These apps no longer function solely as online stores but serve as essential companions for the in-store experience. Features such as "Scan-and-Go" and indoor navigation have made the app indispensable for brick-and-mortar shoppers. This "phygital" utility ensures that the app remains installed and active on the user's device long after an initial purchase.

Furthermore, brands in the M-commerce market are leveraging these platforms to build distinct communities through gamified loyalty programs. Users are rewarded not just for spending, but for engagement, reviews, and social sharing within the app environment. This strategy has created a high-barrier defensive moat against competitors relying solely on web presence.

In-Store Utility: 45% of total app revenue in 2025 originated from tools used physically inside stores, such as QR scanning and self-checkout.

45% of total app revenue in 2025 originated from tools used physically inside stores, such as QR scanning and self-checkout. Engagement Rates: Gamified loyalty tiers within retail apps drove 4x higher daily active user rates compared to mobile web counterparts.

Gamified loyalty tiers within retail apps drove 4x higher daily active user rates compared to mobile web counterparts. Retention metrics: Customers utilizing "phygital" app features showed a 60% higher retention rate over a 12-month period.

Customers utilizing "phygital" app features showed a 60% higher retention rate over a 12-month period. Push Notification Success: Context-aware push notifications triggered by in-store beacons achieved a 12% click-through rate, significantly above the industry average.

Consumer Engagement Intensity Signals Long Term M-commerce Market Viability

Global attention has shifted decisively toward mobile interfaces, creating a robust foundation for the M-commerce market. Users spent a cumulative 41.9 billion hours in shopping apps throughout 2024. Consequently, total time spent on mobile devices across all categories reached a staggering 4.2 trillion hours. India emerged as a powerhouse in this ecosystem, where users contributed 1.1 trillion hours to the global total. In comparison, United States consumers dedicated 323 billion hours to mobile usage.

Individual engagement metrics further validate this intensity. The average Indian mobile user spent 1,700 hours on their smartphone in 2024. Furthermore, shoppers spent 7.7 billion hours interacting specifically with AI-integrated apps and chatbots. Sessions are becoming more purposeful as well; the average session duration for shopping apps stabilized at 10.5 minutes. These figures confirm that the market is retaining user attention at unprecedented levels, driving higher probabilities of conversion.

Record Application Download Volumes Indicate Aggressive M-commerce Market Acquisition

Acquisition strategies in 2024 resulted in massive user base expansion. Global consumer spend on in-app purchases (IAP) reached USD 150 billion. Retail and utility apps saw 136 billion total downloads globally. The integration of advanced technology accelerated this trend, as apps specifically mentioning "AI" in their description garnered 17 billion downloads. Generative AI apps alone achieved 1.49 billion cumulative downloads. These volumes suggest the M-commerce market is expanding through technological differentiation.

Regional and category-specific data highlights targeted growth areas. Indian users downloaded 24.36 billion apps in 2024, leading global volume. Financial tools also saw a surge, as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) applications recorded 150 million downloads. Marketplace competition remained fierce; Temu held the number one spot on the App Store for 13 consecutive days. Stakeholders must recognize that the market is currently defined by a race for real estate on consumer devices.

Social Platforms Have Evolved Into Primary M-commerce Market Revenue Engines

Social commerce has transitioned from experimental marketing to a core revenue stream. TikTok Shop generated USD 33.2 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) globally in 2024. The United States market contributed USD 9 billion to this total. Influencers and creators were pivotal, generating USD 5.4 billion of this GMV. Such figures demonstrate that the market is increasingly driven by algorithmic discovery rather than active search.

Operational scale on these platforms is expanding rapidly. There were 15 million sellers operating on TikTok Shop globally by 2025. The US market hosted 500,000 active merchants. Content volume matched this commercial scale, as influencers created 17 million videos specifically for commerce. High-impact events proved lucrative, with the single highest-grossing livestream session in the US generating USD 2.1 million. The M-commerce market thrives where content and commerce converge seamlessly.

Digital Wallets Form The Critical Financial Infrastructure of the Market

Frictionless payment processing is the engine of current growth. The total transaction value processed by digital wallets globally hit USD 10 trillion in 2024. Adoption is widespread, with 4.3 billion digital wallet users globally. Apple Pay dominated the high-value segment, processing USD 8.5 trillion in payment volume. The M-commerce market relies on these tools to reduce cart abandonment. Apple Pay maintained 785 million active users globally.

Competitors are fighting for market share in specific regions. Google Wallet served 48.59 million users specifically in the US market, while US Apple Pay users are projected to reach 65.6 million in 2025. Another 35 million active users utilized Google Pay in the US. Infrastructure support is robust, with 11,000 banks worldwide supporting Apple Pay integration. Seamless financial integration is now a non-negotiable requirement for success in the M-commerce market.

Credit Accessibility Through BNPL is Fueling Higher Spend

Consumer credit integration has lowered barriers to entry for high-value mobile purchases. The number of BNPL users in the US reached 86.5 million in 2024. Projections place US BNPL users at 91.5 million for 2025. Globally, BNPL services had 365 million users. The M-commerce market utilizes these services to increase average order value. The average BNPL user borrowed USD 2,085 across all purchases.

Risk profiles and usage frequency provide deeper insight. The average individual loan amount for a BNPL transaction was USD 135. Lenders maintained high accessibility, as 79% of BNPL applicants were approved for credit. Widespread acceptance is evident, with 15% of all American consumers utilizing a BNPL service. However, financial strain is visible, as 41% of consumers reported missing at least one BNPL payment. Stakeholders in the market must monitor credit health closely.

Escalating Cyber Threats Pose Significant Risks To the M-commerce Market

Cybersecurity remains the most volatile variable in the mobile ecosystem. Kaspersky blocked 33.3 million malware, adware, and unwanted software attacks on mobile devices in 2024. Cybercriminals launched an average of 2.8 million mobile attacks per month. Specific "Trojan banker" attacks targeting financial data reached 1,242,000. Trust is the currency of the M-commerce market, and these threats undermine consumer confidence.

The nature of these attacks is becoming more sophisticated. Adware accounted for 36% of all detected mobile threats in Q3 2024. Furthermore, there were 222,444 detected malicious installation packages in that same quarter. Corporate entities are also vulnerable; 83% of businesses reported experiencing at least one insider attack via mobile channels. Meta removed 400 malicious apps targeting credentials. Security is not an IT issue; it is a core business continuity imperative for the M-commerce market.

Generative AI Integration is Revolutionizing Search Across Mobile Shopping

Artificial Intelligence has moved from backend optimization to frontend user interface. Consumer spend in Generative AI mobile apps reached USD 1.1 billion in 2024. Consequently, traffic from Generative AI chatbots to retail sites increased by 1,300% during the holiday season. ChatGPT’s mobile app reached 50 million Monthly Active Users within five months. The M-commerce market is rapidly adapting to these new discovery behaviors.

Consumer intent data confirms this shift in behavior. 70% of surveyed consumers stated they use GenAI to enhance their shopping experience. Specifically, 20% of consumers used AI to find deals during the shopping period. AI-driven traffic to retail sites jumped 769% in November 2024 alone. Retailers who fail to optimize for AI-driven search results risk becoming invisible in the evolving market.

Banking Convergence and Livestreaming Define Future M-commerce Market Dynamics

The boundaries between banking, entertainment, and retail have dissolved. Global mobile banking users reached 4.2 billion in 2024. In the US, 216.8 million people utilized digital banking, and 76% cited apps as their primary method. Vietnam saw QR code payment volume increase by 106.7%. Additionally, 31% of US consumers used a digital wallet for in-store transactions. The M-commerce market effectively now encompasses the entire retail banking sector.

Livestreaming and competitive positioning further illustrate this convergence. TikTok Shop US hosted 4 million livestream sessions, with the top session lasting 14 hours and attracting 2.3 million viewers. 11 million influencers were active, and video content drove 58% of GMV. Expansion continues, with 200,000 merchants in the UK and 9 out of 10 top Indonesian shops selling beauty products. Competitively, Apple Pay achieved 90% retailer acceptance and holds 14.22% online market share, compared to PayPal's 47.43%. The M-commerce market favors integrated ecosystems.

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/m-commerce-market

M-Commerce Market Key Players:

Boku Inc.

Ericsson

Gemalto

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

Mastercard Inc.

Oxygen8 Solutions, Inc.

Paypal, SAP AG

Visa Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Transaction Type

M-Retailing

M-Ticketing/Booking

M-Billing

Other Transaction Types

By Payment Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Direct Carrier Billing

Other Payment Modes

By Device Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables (Smartwatches/Bands)

Other Connected Devices

By End-User Application

Retail and E-commerce Applications

Banking and Financial Services

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/m-commerce-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube