Goldfish to Launch GFIN Airdrop as Governance Layer for Gold-Backed Protocol Goes Live

MIAMI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldfish, an institutional-grade platform focused on bringing verified, over-collateralized gold on-chain, is gearing up for an upcoming $GFIN airdrop, the governance token of the Goldfish protocol. The airdrop marks a major milestone in the project’s governance rollout, expanding community participation in a protocol that already operates with real users, real assets, and live revenue.





At the same time, $GGBR remains the gold-reserve-backed stablecoin at the heart of Goldfish, giving the ecosystem its stable base layer for holding, moving, and using gold-backed value on-chain.

$GFIN then sits above that foundation as the coordination and governance layer of Goldfish, aligning users, builders, and partners around long-term protocol growth. The focus is on contribution and sustained engagement, not short-term speculation.

Governance Token Backed by a Live Protocol

Goldfish positions $GFIN as governance over real infrastructure rather than speculative exposure.

The Goldfish protocol currently operates multiple revenue-generating products, including its gold-backed stablecoin and an integration layer that partners with other decentralized finance platforms. $GFIN holders are expected to play a direct role in shaping protocol decisions such as fees, partnerships, treasury usage, and roadmap priorities, while core smart contract security and compliance remain under team oversight.

$GFIN functions as the governance layer of the Goldfish protocol, which includes GGBR, a gold-backed commodity stablecoin issued under a conservative 5:1 over-collateralization framework. Unlike newly launched governance tokens attached to undeployed products, $GFIN governs an already-running protocol with active integrations and approximately $5 million in total value locked.

According to Goldfish, the upcoming airdrop is designed to distribute governance rights to participants who meaningfully engage with the ecosystem, aligning long-term contributors with the protocol’s future direction.

By launching governance on top of an existing protocol, Goldfish aims to differentiate $GFIN from governance tokens that rely primarily on future promises rather than active usage.

Community-First Airdrop Design

The upcoming $GFIN airdrop is structured around participation and behavioral alignment.

Goldfish stated that distribution will prioritize contributors and engaged users rather than short-term transactional activity. The airdrop is part of a broader strategy to encourage sustained involvement and filter out purely speculative participation as governance goes live.

Additional details regarding eligibility criteria, snapshots, and phased distribution will be announced through Goldfish’s official channels as the airdrop approaches.

Social Tasking Leaderboard

As part of the airdrop news rollout, Goldfish has launched a social tasking leaderboard designed to provide rewards to ecosystem engagement.

Within the first 24 hours of launch, the platform recorded more than 15,000 registered users, signaling strong early demand and community interest ahead of the $GFIN airdrop. The system allows participants to complete ecosystem-related activities while contributing to transparent participation metrics used in the airdrop framework.

It also enables users to track participation metrics and view relative standings across the ecosystem in real time. Goldfish stated that this transparency is intended to help participants understand how engagement is measured ahead of the airdrop and encourage sustained contribution.

The participation dashboard and leaderboard are available at leaderboard.goldfishgold.com



Goldfish noted that additional metrics and features will be introduced over time as governance participation expands.

About Goldfish

Goldfish is an institutional-grade platform focused on bringing verified, over-collateralized gold on-chain. Through its gold-backed stablecoin and governance infrastructure, Goldfish aims to position gold as a durable base asset within both centralized and decentralized crypto markets.

By combining real-world asset backing with on-chain governance, Goldfish seeks to bridge traditional asset structures and decentralized finance while maintaining transparency, alignment, and long-term sustainability.