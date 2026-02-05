Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market Global Research 2025-2031: Low Latency and High Bandwidth of the 5G Network are Driving Transformational Growth by Turning the Car into a 3rd Living Space

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market, Global, 2025-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market is projected to grow from USD 2.29 billion in 2024 to USD 4.55 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

This analysis examines the factors driving and restraining this shift and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2031.



The Low Latency and High Bandwidth of the 5G Network are Driving Transformational Growth by Turning the Car into a Third Living Space



5G, with its ultra-low latency and high bandwidth vehicle connectivity, is enabling increased processing and providing an immersive experience, allowing the vehicle to be transformed into a third living space. This report explores this transformational shift in the global passenger vehicle 5G connectivity market. 5G connectivity provides mission-critical support for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, where rapid data exchange is paramount.

Additionally, 5G in-vehicle connectivity is unlocking a new era of in-vehicle entertainment, enabling high-definition (HD) streaming, immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences, and interactive vehicle maintenance and diagnostics via the infotainment system. The in-vehicle connectivity unlocks new growth pockets for automakers and mobile network operators (MNOs) by offering over-the-air (OTA) updates and subscription-based model connected packages. As 5G infrastructure expands globally across both rural and urban settlements, the integration of these connected services and the smart mobility ecosystem is expected to drive substantial growth.



Report Summary: Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market



The Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market is redefining the automotive industry by linking vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud ecosystems into a seamless communication network. 5G's ultra-low latency (as low as 1 ms), high bandwidth, and network slicing capabilities make it essential for real-time vehicle communication, automation, and safety-critical functions.



At the heart of this transformation is the automotive V2X market, which enables communication between vehicles (V2V), infrastructure (V2I), and pedestrians (V2P). As governments mandate smarter mobility solutions, 5G-driven V2X systems are becoming central to road safety and efficiency. These networks allow vehicles to share situational data, enabling collision avoidance, platooning, and cooperative adaptive cruise control.



The market's evolution also supports the Connected and Autonomous Vehicles market, which relies on continuous 5G connectivity for decision-making, AI-assisted driving, and remote diagnostics. Together, these developments drive the transition toward fully automated, cloud-connected mobility ecosystems.



Market Overview: Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market



5G connectivity empowers vehicles to interact seamlessly with their environment through vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and AI-based telematics. This transformation aligns closely with advancements in the Automotive 5G Connectivity Market, the automotive V2X market, and the broader Connected and Autonomous Vehicles market - all key drivers of intelligent mobility ecosystems.



Leading OEMs such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Tesla, and Audi are integrating embedded 5G telematics control units (TCUs) and over-the-air (OTA) platforms into new vehicle models. Collaboration among Tier I suppliers (Harman, Continental, Bosch, ZF) and telecom providers (AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom) is accelerating commercial adoption.



Regionally, North America and Europe lead early adoption due to advanced infrastructure and regulatory support for intelligent transport systems. Asia-Pacific, led by China, Japan, and South Korea, is the fastest-growing region, supported by large-scale 5G rollouts and connected vehicle initiatives.



As connected vehicles evolve into digital platforms, the Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market will serve as a cornerstone of modern mobility - enabling safer roads, real-time decision-making, and new subscription-based revenue models across the global automotive ecosystem.



Growth Drivers: Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market

5G Infrastructure Expansion: Global deployment of 5G networks enhances connectivity coverage and data speeds.

Rise of Connected & Autonomous Mobility: Increased adoption of ADAS and automated driving depends on reliable V2X links.

Software-Defined Vehicle Adoption: Continuous OTA updates and feature subscriptions drive 5G integration.

AI-Driven Telematics & Edge Analytics: Enables real-time safety, diagnostics, and performance optimization.

Public-Private Partnerships: Joint investments between automakers and telecom operators accelerate infrastructure readiness.

These factors position the Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market as a pivotal enabler of smart, safe, and data-driven automotive ecosystems worldwide.

Growth Restraints: Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market

Uneven 5G Coverage: Limited rural availability impacts global consistency of connected features.

High Integration Costs: Automotive grade 5G modules and compliance testing elevate production costs.

Cybersecurity Concerns: Data vulnerability across V2X networks requires robust protection frameworks.

Standardization Gaps: Regional spectrum and regulatory differences delay interoperability.

Affordability Constraints: Consumer price sensitivity in developing markets may limit early adoption.

While these challenges may slow deployment, ongoing innovation in chipset design, cybersecurity, and shared infrastructure will help mitigate barriers over time.

Competitive Landscape: Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market

The Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market is characterized by strong ecosystem partnerships among automakers, telecom operators, and technology providers. Key players include Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, Continental, Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Harman (Samsung), and Aptiv.

Technology & Chipset Providers: Qualcomm and MediaTek dominate 5G automotive chipsets, integrating AI-driven V2X capabilities and edge intelligence.

Telecom Providers: AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, and China Mobile lead in dedicated automotive network slicing and MEC (multi-access edge computing).

Tier-I Suppliers: Continental, Bosch, and Harman focus on digital cockpits, connected infotainment, and secure OTA solutions.

OEM Leaders: BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Tesla, and GM drive embedded 5G adoption, often partnering with cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Emerging startups are innovating in vehicle data monetization, AI telematics, and V2X cybersecurity. Industry consolidation continues as companies merge to deliver end-to-end connected mobility solutions.

Future competition will revolve around interoperability, cybersecurity, and monetization strategies as automakers shift toward connected service models.

By 2031, companies that successfully integrate connectivity, automation, and data analytics will dominate the Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Market and gain strategic positioning across the broader automotive V2X and Connected and Autonomous Vehicles markets.

Key Market Trends:

Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs): Vehicles are increasingly designed as updatable digital platforms, supporting dynamic feature enhancements.

AI and Edge Integration: Edge analytics reduces latency for real-time decisions in autonomous and connected scenarios.

5G Monetization Models: Automakers are shifting to subscription-based connectivity and digital feature services.

Public-Private Partnerships: Governments and OEMs are co-investing in C-V2X infrastructure to improve road safety.

Growth Environment: Technology Roadmap

Cellular Network Evolution

5G Technology: Overview

5G: Types of Spectrum Allocation

4G vs 5G: Key Differences

5G Core Network Architecture-Overview

Key Differentiator: 5G Network Slicing

5G Key Pillars and Use Case Categorization

Market Overview and Trends Analysis

5G Automotive Ecosystem Participants-Overview

5G Connectivity in Vehicles

5G Standards Evolution by 3GPP

Key Trends Impacting Automotive 5G Market

5G for V2V and V2X Communications

5G Edge Computing Will Drive CASE

MNO-MNVO Collaborations to Increase in Future

Automotive 5G: Regional Readiness

Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity Use Case Analysis

Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity: 5G in C-V2X Interactions

Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity: 5G in IVI and Immersive User Experience

Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity: V2X Services and Use Cases-For C-ITS

Companies to Action: Tier Suppliers

Askey

Datang Gohigh

Ficosa

Neusoft

Harman

Continental

Bosch

Growth Opportunity Universe in Global Passenger Vehicle 5G Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Provides High-speed and Low-latency Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 2: 5G Spectrum Enables In-vehicle Infotainment and a Wide Range of Connected Services

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Can Efficiently Enhance and Provide an Interconnected Transportation Network

Regional Insights:

North America: Early commercial rollouts and strong telecom-OEM partnerships.

Europe: Driven by EU-backed cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS).

Asia-Pacific: Fastest growth, powered by China's national smart mobility policies and Japan's autonomous pilot programs.

By Application:

V2X Safety & Communication: CAGR 13.4% accelerated by national ITS programs.

Infotainment & IVI Services: CAGR 11.6% driven by in-car streaming and personalization.

Telematics & Fleet Management: CAGR 9.2% supported by predictive maintenance analytics.

Regional Highlights:

North America: Retains the largest market share due to strong telecom-OEM ecosystems.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest growth trajectory as connected vehicle penetration accelerates.

By Connectivity Type:

Embedded Connectivity: Dominant (?60% share in 2024); standard in most premium and mid-range passenger vehicles.

Tethered Connectivity: Declining as OEMs move toward built-in, high-speed modules.

Integrated 5G (Cellular + Wi-Fi + Satellite): Fastest-growing segment, ensuring seamless data continuity across networks.

By Application:

Telematics & Diagnostics: Core application; supports remote monitoring, OTA updates, and predictive maintenance.

Infotainment & Navigation: Driven by demand for cloud streaming and AR navigation.

V2X Safety Systems: Key growth area supporting the automotive V2X market and cooperative driving functions.

Autonomous Operations: Foundation of the Connected and Autonomous Vehicles market, enabling AI-assisted decision-making.

By Vehicle Class:

Luxury Vehicles: Lead adoption of 5G modules and digital feature monetization.

Compact & Mid-size Cars: Fastest adoption rate as module costs decline.

By Region:

North America & Europe: Lead in 5G-enabled vehicle production.

Asia-Pacific: Highest CAGR driven by smart manufacturing and 5G infrastructure rollouts.

