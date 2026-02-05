Tower Semiconductor Teams with NVIDIA to Advance AI Infrastructure with 1.6T Data Center Optical Modules

Tower’s advanced Silicon Photonics platform enables optical and network infrastructure ecosystem with high-speed data transceivers for AI deployments

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – February 05, 2026 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced it is scaling AI infrastructure deployments with high performance silicon photonics for 1.6T data center optical modules designed for NVIDIA networking protocols. Tower Semiconductor’s silicon photonics enables up to double the data-rate compared to prior silicon photonics solutions, providing increased bandwidth and throughput for optical connectivity, speeding AI application performance on AI infrastructure.

“Tower Semiconductor is proud to deliver advanced, high-speed technologies that support demanding data center and AI requirements,” said Russell Ellwanger, CEO of Tower Semiconductor. “We continue to invest significantly across our SiGe and silicon photonics platforms to support the ecosystem with industry-leading performance, scalability, and manufacturability, enabling customers to advance next-generation data center architectures.”

“The exponential growth of AI is driving the need for a new class of high-speed, scalable networking to connect AI infrastructure,” said Gilad Shainer, Senior Vice President, Networking, NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is collaborating with Tower Semiconductor to advance the ecosystem, enabling more efficient AI infrastructure through next-generation silicon photonics and accelerating AI applications at scale.”

Tower Semiconductor’s SiPho platform is optimized for high-speed optical interconnects, making Tower an ideal foundry for market-leading companies across AI infrastructure, data center networking and advanced telecom.

About Tower Semiconductor

