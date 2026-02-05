Ontario Power Generation Board Chair Wendy Kei Joins General Fusion as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion Inc. (“General Fusion” or the “Company”), a leader in the global race to make commercial fusion energy a reality, announced that Wendy Kei has joined General Fusion as a strategic advisor to support the Company with public company readiness, advisory support to the audit committee, and oversight of financial reporting. Kei brings more than three decades of distinguished public company financial and governance experience across a wide range of industries, including energy. Kei’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment for General Fusion. The Company recently announced its plans to go public through a business combination (the transactions contemplated by the business combination, collectively, the “Proposed Business Combination”) with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: SVAC) (“SVAC”).

“General Fusion is redefining what’s possible in the pursuit of commercial fusion energy and has firmly established itself as a leader in the global effort to bring this technology to life,” said Kei. “I’m excited to work with a company whose practical, cost-focused approach is engineered to overcome the traditional barriers to commercialization. Their disciplined execution and remarkable ingenuity have created a strong foundation and significant long-term value.”

Kei currently serves as Board Chair for Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG). This is in addition to her roles as Chair of the Audit Committee for Centerra Gold Inc. and Board member with the Institute of Corporate Directors (“ICD”). Her previous leadership roles include Chief Financial Officer of Dominion Diamond Corporation (formerly Harry Winston Diamond Corporation and Aber Diamond Corporation) and Director-in-Residence for ICD’s Board Oversight of Climate Change program. She has chaired numerous publicly traded boards and committees, including Audit, Human Resources & Corporate Governance, and Special Committees.

“Wendy brings a unique combination of board leadership, governance expertise, and financial acumen,” said General Fusion CEO Greg Twinney. “Her strategic perspective, shaped by years of experience executing complex transactions, will be invaluable as we move through this next chapter, accelerating toward commercialization and working to make fusion power a reality.”

About Wendy Kei

Throughout her career, Wendy has brought a strong focus on board leadership, corporate governance, financial expertise, corporate strategy, ESG, and risk management, along with significant experience in executing complex mergers and acquisitions.

Wendy is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA, FCA), a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors (F.ICD), holds an ESG Designation (GCB.D) from Competent Boards and holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo. She has been widely recognized for her contributions, including being named the BMO Celebrate Women on Boards Lifetime Achievement Honouree in 2025 and receiving the Women Corporate Directors Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership in 2024. She was also a BMO Celebrate Women on Boards Honouree in 2022, one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020, and a Diversity 50 Candidate in 2016.

Quick Facts:

General Fusion’s Magnetized Target Fusion (“MTF”) technology is designed to solve barriers to entry for fusion energy, which comes at a critical time as demand for electricity is surging and nations around the world race to commercialize fusion power.

As a technology, MTF is intended to achieve fusion in a practical way, avoiding superconducting magnets and high-powered lasers, and enabling the use of existing materials for durable machines that would produce cost-effective energy.

In early 2025, General Fusion announced that it had designed, built, and begun operating its world-first fusion demonstration – Lawson Machine 26 (“LM26”) – in under two years. LM26 is the first MTF demonstration machine to be built at a commercially relevant scale. It mechanically compresses plasma with a lithium liner at 50% commercial-scale diameter.

LM26 aims to achieve key fusion technical milestones: plasma heating to 1 keV (10 million degrees Celsius), then 10 keV (100 million degrees Celsius), and ultimately the Lawson criterion—the combination of fusion parameters that can produce net fusion energy in the plasma.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing a fast and practical approach to commercial fusion energy and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com. General Fusion announced in January 2026 it plans to go public through the Proposed Business Combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: SVAC).

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III is a part of a family of investment vehicles formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a business focused on the energy and decarbonization industries. Over the past 5 years, Spring Valley has raised $690 million in three IPOs. Spring Valley I successfully completed its business combination with NuScale Power, a leading U.S. small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology company, and Spring Valley II has announced a pending merger with Eagle Energy Metals, a next-generation nuclear energy company that combines domestic uranium exploration with proprietary SMR technology. SVAC maintains a corporate website at https://sv-ac.com.

