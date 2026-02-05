40 of the biggest names in marketing and technology will speak at Vibe Marketing Tech Fest 2026

Dubai, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Vibe Marketing Tech Fest 2026 is set to take place on April 22-23, 2026, at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The summit will share behind-the-scenes insights from leading brands in the Middle East.

This year’s agenda tackles one of marketing’s biggest challenges: the space between automation and authenticity.

Across keynotes, panels, and deep-dive sessions, the programme will explore shoppable shelf space, hyper-personalisation done right, media attribution across channels, choosing the channels that actually move the needle, how AI is reshaping performance marketing, segmentation in a post-cookie world, and how leading brands are aligning purpose with the real beliefs of their customers.

Kevin Chesters, Strategic Consultant, Keynote Speaker, and author of The Creative Nudge and Ross Symons, Generative AI Coach and Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder of ZenRobot, will take the stage at VMF.

Chester’s interactive session will help attendees discover, recognise, adopt, and adapt the creative skills required to stand apart in a world of constant change and flux.

Symons will deliver a live demonstration on unlocking the power of generative AI in a professional setting. Building a complete brand campaign in just 30 minutes, spanning social media, billboard visuals, video, and more.

The Biggest Names in Marketing

The speaker line-up includes Álvaro Martínez, Sr. Director MENA, Growth Marketing & Pricing at Talabat; Arjun Sarkar, Vice President, Digital Ecosystem & Partnerships at Dubai CommerCity; Chirin Khawatmi, Chief Brand Officer at Mumzworld.com; Gaurav Sinha, International Marketing Director at Domino’s; George Yaryura, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Mashreq; Hira Omar Aamer, Brand Strategy Director at The Coca-Cola Company; Jean-Paul Smalls, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer at Emirates Hospitals Group; Joy Dabeet, Chief Marketing Officer at Amana; Katib Belkhodja, Marketing Director at Toyota & Lexus UAE - Al-Futtaim Automotive; Marc-Oliver Schmiedle, VP/CMO at OUNASS.com; Al Tayer Group, Maxine Minty-Morel, Director of Marketing & Performance at Alshaya Group; Mohamed Al Awadhi, VP, Personal Banking Marketing at First Abu Dhabi Bank; Mohammad Al Rayes, Director of Growth at Bayt.com; Nina Mohamed, Director of Marketing & Communications at Accor; Parul Khanna, Marketing Director at Grandiose; Roxana Nicolescu, Vice President - Brand Marketing & Social Media (Global) at Wego.com; Zia Rahamat, Director of Growth & Analytics at Anghami; Umar Khan, Marketing Director at Emaar; and many more.

The Marquee Awards

Martechvibe, the organisers behind Vibe Marketing Tech Fest, announced the Marquee Awards, recognising brands and agencies pushing the boundaries of marketing innovation with impact.

Designed to spotlight excellence at the intersection of marketing and advertising technology, the Marquee Awards celebrate the brands and teams that demonstrate how powerful strategy and advanced technology combine to deliver measurable business value.

The Marquee Awards feature over 40 categories, offering one of the most comprehensive platforms for recognising digital achievement in the Middle East. From breakthrough industry campaigns to technical prowess in martech, adtech, automation, and customer experience, the awards reflect the full spectrum of modern marketing excellence.

A distinguished jury of industry veterans will evaluate submissions based on creativity, strategic clarity, technological innovation, and measurable impact.

The gala award ceremony will take place on April 23, 2026, at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, co-located with the Vibe Marketing Tech Fest, bringing together the region’s leading marketers, technologists, and industry pioneers.

About Martechvibe

Martechvibe is a global digital magazine and authority on marketing technology and customer experience. The brand connects enterprises, marketers, and CX professionals with how Martech is being adopted in practice.

With a strong focus on disruption, regulation, and enterprise priorities, Martechvibe offers marketing leaders a platform to share insights and explore how technology, strategy, and culture shape modern CX. Visit Martechvibe.com to learn more.

