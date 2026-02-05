Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook 2025: Novel Technologies and Solutions Driving Transformative Growth in Industries and Municipalities

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Novel Technologies and Solutions Driving Transformative Growth in Industries and Municipalities
This report examines the current state of the 2025 Latin American water and wastewater market, providing insights into revenue trends, historical analytics, key companies to action, growth opportunities, and market predictions. The study includes a recap and analysis of predictions made in earlier reports.
Industry segmentation covers the industrial and municipal segments, examining the following sub-segments: design, engineering, and construction; operation and maintenance; water treatment technology; wastewater treatment technology; process control and management; and chemicals.
The countries studied in this report-Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru-are analyzed in detail to provide an overview of each market's landscape, revenue, technology trends, legal frameworks, flagship projects, and economic and municipal indicators.
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- 2022 Latin American Water and Wastewater Market: Forecast vs Actual
- Historical Analytics
- Top Predictions for 2025
- Strategic Imperatives
Water and Wastewater Market Predictions, LATAM, 2025
- Prediction 1: Increased Focus on Expanding Proportion of Safely Treated Wastewater
- Prediction 2: Accelerated Development of Alternative Water Sources-Desalination, Water Reuse, and Water from Air
- Prediction 3: Expanding Access to Safe Water Through Decentralized and Digital Approaches
- Prediction 4: Evolving Policy Landscape Promoting Improved Water Quality and Access
- Prediction 5: Water-Efficient Technologies Supporting the Energy Transition
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Transforming the Latin American Water and Wastewater Market through Water Digitalization
- Water-as-a-Service for Market Expansion
- Leveraging Wastewater for Biogas Generation
Growth Environment
- Companies to Action-Technology Supply
- Companies to Action-Technology Demand
- Water and Sanitation Performance
- Overview of Municipal Metrics
Overview of Economic Indicators
- Country Metrics: Argentina
- Country Analysis: Argentina
- Country Metrics: Brazil
- Country Analysis: Brazil
- Country Metrics: Chile
- Country Analysis: Chile
- Country Metrics: Colombia
- Country Analysis: Colombia
- Country Metrics: Mexico
- Country Analysis: Mexico
- Country Metrics: Peru
- Country Analysis: Peru
- Revenue Trends, 2025
Latin American Water and Wastewater Market Snapshot 2025
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country Map
