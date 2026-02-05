Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook 2025: Novel Technologies and Solutions Driving Transformative Growth in Industries and Municipalities

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Novel Technologies and Solutions Driving Transformative Growth in Industries and Municipalities



This report examines the current state of the 2025 Latin American water and wastewater market, providing insights into revenue trends, historical analytics, key companies to action, growth opportunities, and market predictions. The study includes a recap and analysis of predictions made in earlier reports.



Industry segmentation covers the industrial and municipal segments, examining the following sub-segments: design, engineering, and construction; operation and maintenance; water treatment technology; wastewater treatment technology; process control and management; and chemicals.



The countries studied in this report-Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru-are analyzed in detail to provide an overview of each market's landscape, revenue, technology trends, legal frameworks, flagship projects, and economic and municipal indicators.



Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Highlights

2022 Latin American Water and Wastewater Market: Forecast vs Actual

Historical Analytics

Top Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives

Water and Wastewater Market Predictions, LATAM, 2025

Prediction 1: Increased Focus on Expanding Proportion of Safely Treated Wastewater

Prediction 2: Accelerated Development of Alternative Water Sources-Desalination, Water Reuse, and Water from Air

Prediction 3: Expanding Access to Safe Water Through Decentralized and Digital Approaches

Prediction 4: Evolving Policy Landscape Promoting Improved Water Quality and Access

Prediction 5: Water-Efficient Technologies Supporting the Energy Transition

Growth Opportunity Universe

Transforming the Latin American Water and Wastewater Market through Water Digitalization

Water-as-a-Service for Market Expansion

Leveraging Wastewater for Biogas Generation

Growth Environment

Companies to Action-Technology Supply

Companies to Action-Technology Demand

Water and Sanitation Performance

Overview of Municipal Metrics

Overview of Economic Indicators

Country Metrics: Argentina

Country Analysis: Argentina

Country Metrics: Brazil

Country Analysis: Brazil

Country Metrics: Chile

Country Analysis: Chile

Country Metrics: Colombia

Country Analysis: Colombia

Country Metrics: Mexico

Country Analysis: Mexico

Country Metrics: Peru

Country Analysis: Peru

Revenue Trends, 2025

Latin American Water and Wastewater Market Snapshot 2025

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country Map

