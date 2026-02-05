Monaco: Superyacht Chef Competition, the 7th edition with an outstanding jury chaired by Philippe Etchebest

MONACO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaco is set to welcome the 7th edition of the Superyacht Chef Competition, scheduled for Thursday, 2 April 2026 at the Yacht Club de Monaco, through its training centre, La Belle Classe Academy. Organised with the support of Bluewater, the event once again shines a spotlight on a profession that is as strategic as it is still little known to the general public: the onboard chef on superyachts, a role that demands the ability to combine high-end cuisine with operational management and constant adaptability within complex, international environments.



Chaired by Philippe Etchebest, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and two-Michelin-starred chef, the jury underscores the competition’s high standards and its commitment to showcasing culinary excellence capable of meeting real-world—and often extreme—conditions.



“This event showcases chefs who can excel in a challenging, mobile and international setting,” stresses Bernard d’Alessandri, the Yacht Club de Monaco’s Managing Director and General Secretary. “This ambition is reflected above all in the choice of a jury that truly understands the realities of the profession.”



The competition will unfold within a rigorous framework, under the supervision of Chef Philippe Joannès, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and culinary consultant to the Yacht Club de Monaco, alongside Chef Simon Ganache, the YCM’s Head of Events. Active support will be provided by Chef Frédéric Ramos, President of the Monaco Goût & Saveurs association. The jury’s assessment will extend beyond technical execution to include candidates’ ability to adapt, to manage operational constraints, and to demonstrate a thorough understanding of onboard service requirements—where precision and organisation are decisive.



Alongside Etchebest, the 2026 jury brings together complementary profiles firmly rooted in professional practice: Marcel Ravin, a prodigy of gastronomy, the chef now boasts three Michelin stars: two at Blue Bay and one earned at the Elsa restaurant of the Monte-Carlo Beach hotel; Carlo Cracco, two Michelin stars, an iconic figure in Italian gastronomy; Duncan Biggs, co-founder of Ocean Waves Monaco and superyacht chef; Jenny Maltese, Venezuelan television host committed to promoting Latin American cuisines; Tim Mälzer, German chef, restaurateur and television host and Benjamin Ferrand, winner of the 2025 edition of the Superyacht Chef Competition.



The competition format is designed to faithfully recreate real-life conditions on board. Working within a limited timeframe and with a mystery ingredient revealed only moments before the challenge begins, contestants must demonstrate creativity, method and responsiveness. All ingredients provided must be used, with penalties applied in the event of food waste—an approach that reinforces the event’s focus on sustainability and responsible resource management.



Education and transmission remain at the heart of the initiative. La Belle Classe Academy supports the Superyacht Chef Competition in its mission to promote careers in gastronomy and onboard service, through dedicated programmes such as The Art of Service on Board. The 2026 edition will also involve students from the Monaco Hospitality School, who will contribute to the smooth running of the competition through an immersive, hands-on experience working alongside chefs currently active in the profession.



In the lead-up to the competition, two key dates will build momentum: on 12 March 2026, the Battle des Chefs, initiated by Chef Philippe Joannès, will foster exchange and networking among professionals; on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, on the eve of the competition, the Dîner des Grands Chefs will bring the jury members together, reaffirming Monaco’s status as an international hub for culinary excellence connected to the yachting world.

