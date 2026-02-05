AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing Research Report 2025: Low-Cost Optimization Trends & Demand for Efficiency Are Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Low-Cost Optimization Trends & Demand for Efficiency Are Driving Market Growth in the Manufacturing Sector
The additive manufacturing sector has seen significant growth in recent years owing to growing demand for customized products and complex geometries in various sectors, including automotive, defense, aerospace, consumer electronics, manufacturing, and energy. AI has a wide range of applications in additive manufacturing at various levels and is a key contributor to the sector's growing adoption.
Rapid growth in edge computing power, robotics, high-speed connectivity, and optimization of AI models has been a key facilitator of modern additive manufacturing. The key enabling technologies are expected to continue to grow, enabling increased efficiency, lower power consumption, and reduced size over the next 5 to 7 years.
This research report covers the developments in the technology, its impact on the market, and includes the following modules:
- AI-driven additive manufacturing overview, significance, architecture, and categories
- Types of AI in additive manufacturing throughout the 3D printing process
- Emerging trends and enabling technologies
- Regional developments, patents, and funding SWOT analysis
- Key case studies
- Key business models
- Roadmap
- Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities in AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing
- Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Technology Attractiveness Dashboard
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- AI In Additive Manufacturing-A Brief Overview
- Artificial Intelligence: A Core Component Throughout the 3D-Printing 3DP Value Chain
- Types of AI In Additive Manufacturing
- Core AI Technologies: Key Differences in Agentic and Generative AI in Additive Manufacturing
- Emerging Trends Impacting AI-Driven 3D Printing
- AI-Driven 3D Printing Ecosystem-Market Participants
- 3D Printing 3DP Market-Value Chain Mapping
- Integration of Enabling Technologies
- Key R&D Innovation Themes in AI-Based 3DP
- Regional Trends and Impact of AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing
- AI-Driven 3D Printing Patent Research Focus Areas
- Key Funding Deals and Focus Areas
- Major Players and Latest Developments in AI-Driven 3D Printing
- Recent Partnerships & M&A in AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing
- AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing-SWOT Analysis
- AI-Driven 3DP-Case Study Example 1: ValCUN, Belgium
- AI-Driven 3DP-Case Study Example 2: HP Inc, USA and Volkswagen Group, Germany
- Business Models for AI-Based 3D Printing Technologies
- AI-Driven 3D Printing Roadmap: Autonomous & Resilient Architectures Are Set to Dominate Smart Factories
Growth Opportunity Universe in AI-Driven Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 1: Personal Manufacturing Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: Automotive and Aerospace Sectors
- Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Smart Factories
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9e5y4q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.