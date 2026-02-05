India Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Research and Long-term Forecast Report 2025-2040: High-capacity Chargers and Depot-based Charging Will Be Vital, Supported by Government Policies

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure, India, 2025-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Accelerating EV Adoption Across Commercial Segments Driving Transformational Growth Opportunities as Robust Charging Infrastructure Becomes a Critical Enabler



India's commercial vehicle sector is undergoing a profound transformation as the country transitions toward electric mobility to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. The electrification of medium- and heavy-duty trucks (MDTs and HDTs) is gaining momentum, driven by favorable government policies, declining battery prices, and the growing need for sustainable logistics solutions. This shift marks a critical step in decarbonizing India's freight movement, which has traditionally relied on diesel-powered vehicles.



By 2040, the analyst estimates that India will deploy more than 250,000 electric trucks in the MDT and HDT segments, with heavy-duty rigid and tractor models accounting for the largest share. MDTs will also see considerable adoption, particularly in regional deliveries, urban logistics, and construction. The number of electric truck fleets is also expected to drive a surge in power demand.

It is also estimated that annual energy consumption is projected to exceed 9,000 GWh by 2040, with cumulative demand exceeding 42,000 GWh between 2025 and 2040. Most of this consumption will be overwhelmingly driven by depot-based destination charging, which offers higher efficiency for fleet operators. In contrast, en route charging will remain limited, even at peak adoption.



Segments such as HDT tractors and HDT rigids are likely to be the highest energy consumers, reflecting their intensive daily usage and operational scale. To support this growing fleet and energy needs, India will require approximately 150,000 chargers nationwide by 2040. A clear transition is expected from low-capacity chargers toward high-capacity options ranging from 150kW to 1000kW, particularly after 2030, as fleets demand faster charging to reduce vehicle downtime.

This will also lead to a sharp rise in the number of charging stations, particularly in industrial belts, logistics parks, and key freight corridors. Ensuring the availability of reliable, scalable, and high-power charging infrastructure will be critical to unlock the full potential of commercial EV adoption in India.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strengthening Charging Technology to Drive Electric Truck Adoption in India

Growth Opportunity 2: Built-In Charging Solutions in Fleet Yards

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Telematics and Energy Management for Smarter Fleet Operations

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure in India

Application Parameters

Summary of Key Parameters Assessed for MDTs and HDTs

Application Parameters of Electric Truck: Segment-Wise

Charging Scenario

En Route Charging Scenario 1 and Respective Destination Charging Scenario 1A and 1B

En Route Charging Scenario 2 and Respective Destination Charging Scenario 2A & 2B

eMobility Ecosystem

eMobility: Ecosystem Overview

Ecosystem Stakeholders

EV Forecast in India

EV Charging Infrastructure Evolution in India

Charging Types

Different Levels of Charging and Detailed Factors

Charging Stations

Source, En Route, and Destination Charging Cycle

Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Powertrain Technology: Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Research Methodology

Classification of Traffic Zones Based on CV Registrations and Freight Goods Movement

Charger Needs Assessment

Application Mileage and Depth of Discharge

MDT Rigid: Daily and Annual Mileage, Depth of Discharge, and Frequency of Charging at Residual Charge of 10%

MDT Construction: Daily and Annual Mileage, Depth of Discharge, and Frequency of Charging at Residual Charge of 10%

HDT Rigid: Daily and Annual Mileage, Depth of Discharge, and Frequency of Charging at Residual Charge of 10%

HDT Construction: Daily and Annual Mileage, Depth of Discharge, and Frequency of Charging at Residual Charge of 10%

HDT Tractor: Daily and Annual Mileage, Depth of Discharge, and Frequency of Charging at Residual Charge of 10%

MDT Rigid: Charging Time Based on Charger Type

MDT Construction: Charging Time Based on Charger Type

HDT Rigid: Charging Time Based on Charger Type

HDT Construction: Charging Time Based on Charge Type

HDT Tractor: Charging Time Based on Charger Type

MDT Rigid Energy Consumption Based on the Level of Chargers

MDT Construction Energy Consumption Based on Charger Level

MDT Energy Consumption Summary

HDT Rigid Energy Consumption Based on the Level of Chargers

HDT Construction Energy Consumption Based on Charger Level

HDT Tractor Energy Consumption Based on the Level of Chargers

HDT Energy Consumption Summary

Total Charger Requirements

Charger Requirements: Forecast Considerations

MDT Rigid Charger Requirements

MDT Construction Charger Requirements

HDT Rigid Charger Requirements

HDT Construction Charger Requirements

HDT Tractor Charger Requirements

Consolidated Summary of High-, Medium-, and Low-Traffic, All Segment Truck Chargers Combined

Preference of Chargers Based on Cost and Time

MDT Rigid: Charger Preference by Fleet Operators Based on Charging Time and Cost of Charging

MDT Construction: Charger Preference by Fleet Operators Based on Charging Time and Cost of Charging

HDT Rigid: Charger Preference by Fleet Operators Based on Charging Time and Cost of Charging

HDT Construction: Charger Preference by Fleet Operators Based on Charging Time and Cost of Charging

HDT Tractor: Charger Preference by Fleet Operators Based on Charging Time and Cost of Charging

Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ry45kl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.