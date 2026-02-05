Magna Mining Announces 2026 Guidance

SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (“Magna” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide 2026 guidance for the Company’s assets in Sudbury, Ontario, including 2026 production and cost estimates for the McCreedy West Mine.

Highlights

Copper Equivalent (“CuEq”) payable 1 production guidance of 16.0 million – 18.0 million pounds (“lbs”) CuEq from the 700 Copper Zone at McCreedy West Mine in 2026.

production guidance of 16.0 million – 18.0 million pounds (“lbs”) CuEq from the 700 Copper Zone at McCreedy West Mine in 2026. Cash Costs, excluding stream payments 2 for 2026 are guided at US$3.40/lb CuEq – US$3.80/lb CuEq.

for 2026 are guided at US$3.40/lb CuEq – US$3.80/lb CuEq. All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC), excluding stream payments 2 for 2026 are guided at US$4.20/lb CuEq – US$4.70/lb CuEq.

for 2026 are guided at US$4.20/lb CuEq – US$4.70/lb CuEq. Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) underway at Levack Mine in parallel with work to re-establish ore and waste hoisting capabilities during 2026, and underground development to support ongoing exploration of the R2 Footwall Zone.

Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) underway at Crean Hill Mine while engineering work continues in order to facilitate dewatering of the underground workings which could commence in the second quarter of 2026.





Jeff Huffman, COO, stated, “The guidance provided for McCreedy West demonstrates what we believe can be accomplished consistently and efficiently from the 700 Copper Zone in 2026. After almost twelve months as operator of the mine, we have increased both diamond drilling footage and mine development rates to match our medium term production requirements. Throughout 2026 we will continue to evaluate production opportunities at McCreedy West, as we receive new diamond drilling information and continually optimize our plan to increase production and profitability. We are also very excited to be advancing both our Levack and Crean Hill projects towards re-start decisions.”

Grades at McCreedy West during the first quarter of 2026 are anticipated to be at the lower end of the full year guidance range to opportunistically take advantage of strong commodity prices relative to the Company’s budgeted prices for 2026. Higher grade areas remain available to be mined later in the year. The Company’s inaugural Mineral Reserves report for McCreedy West is nearing completion, and mine plan optimization including stope sequencing is currently underway. In addition, the potential to restart mining in the Intermain Nickel Zone at McCreedy West is currently being evaluated, and shipping of nickel ore could resume within months of making the decision to reactivate this zone. Updated 2026 guidance to incorporate nickel ore sales would be provided upon a decision to restart mining in the Intermain Nickel Zone.

Table 1: 2026 McCreedy West Mine Production and Cost Guidance

2026 McCREEDY WEST OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE 700 Copper Zone Ore Sales (short tons) 355,000 - 375,000 Copper Equivalent Grade1 (% CuEq) 3.2% - 3.5% Payable Copper Equivalent Production1 (million lbs CuEq) 16.0 - 18.0 Cash Costs, excluding stream payments2 (US$/lb CuEq) $3.40 - $3.80 AISC, excluding stream payments2 (US$/lb CuEq) $4.20 - $4.70

1Copper equivalent payable pounds for the purpose of copper equivalent grade, cash costs and AISC were calculated using the following US dollar prices:

$4.88/lb Cu, $7.72/lb Ni, $18.12/lb Co, $1,410/oz Pt, $1,156/oz Pd, $3,815/oz Au, $50.00/oz Ag, and CAD/USD exchange rate of 1.37.

2The incremental cost impact of the precious metals stream varies significantly based on commodity prices. At the 2026 budget commodity prices outlined above the cost impact is approximately US$0.78-0.92/lb.

Levack Mine Update

The PEA underway on the restart of Levack Mine is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. Concurrently, a ramp is being developed from the 3900 Level of the Morrison Footwall Cu-PGE Deposit to break through into the 3600 Level drift. This connection is expected to be completed early in the second quarter of 2026 and will provide secondary egress for a neighbouring mine via the Levack No. 2 shaft, as well as establish additional diamond drilling platforms to test the R2 Footwall Zone and other exploration targets. In addition, rehabilitation of existing drifts at Levack Mine is underway to provide further underground drilling platforms. There are currently four diamond drills active at Levack testing the R2 Footwall Zone and other high priority targets. Additional assay results from the current exploration drill program are expected to be released during Q1. Specialized mining contracting service providers have been evaluating the scope of work required at the 2900 Level loading pocket and on the production hoist to re-establish ore and waste hoisting capabilities at Levack. Magna anticipates that hoisting of rock from underground via the Levack No. 2 shaft will be possible in the second half of 2026.

Crean Hill Project Update

The PFS underway on the Crean Hill Mine is expected to be completed in Q3. Engineering work continues to advance in parallel, including power and permanent dewatering infrastructure. It is expected that dewatering of the underground workings at Crean Hill could commence during the second quarter of 2026.

