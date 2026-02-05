"Black Soil Premium" Lands at Three Major International Airports

HARBIN, China, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riding the wave of the Spring Festival travel rush, the "Black Soil Premium" brand, a provincial-level high-quality agricultural brand developed by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Heilongjiang Province, has recently made a high-profile appearance at three major international airports in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, greeting travelers from home and abroad.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In the run-up to the Spring Festival, the brand was prominently displayed at key locations across the three airports. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Heilongjiang Province, airport digital screens in these major aviation hubs will carry the "Black Soil Premium" brand over the next six months and beyond.

Through multi-location, high-frequency and three-dimensional communication, the campaign aims to continuously enhance the brand's visibility and influence.

Heilongjiang province has ranked first nationwide in grain output for 16 consecutive years, with one out of every nine bowls of rice consumed in China coming from the province. Produced on the cold-region black soil, "Black Soil Premium" features carefully selected green and organic agricultural products. The brand is committed to delivering agricultural products that are "the finest, the greenest, the most flavorful and the safest" to consumers across the country.

Leveraging the massive daily passenger flow and the concentration of high-end business travelers at the three international airports, "Black Soil Premium" has achieved cross-regional, high-density exposure. This has further enhanced nationwide awareness and brand reputation of Heilongjiang's high-quality agricultural products, playing a positive role in advancing agricultural brand development and promoting the alignment between production and sales.

Source: Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Heilongjiang Province