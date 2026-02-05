Turkiye Construction Industry Report 2026: Market to Expand by 6.4% This Year Following 10.5% Growth in 2025, Supported by Investments in the Transport and Energy Projects - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkish construction industry is projected to have grown in real terms by 10.5% in 2025, supported by a rise in total foreign direct investment (FDI), an increase in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), along with a rise in investments for energy infrastructure. A

ccording to TurkStat, the country's construction production index grew by 18.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025. In terms of segmentation, the average construction production index of buildings grew by 21% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, while that of civil engineering works grew by 13.4% YoY, during the same period. Similarly, the total gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) in construction grew by 10.8% YoY in the first three quarters of 2025, according to TurkStat.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Turkey to expand by 6.4% in 2026 and register an average annual growth of 3.8% from 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in the transport and energy infrastructure projects. In early December 2025, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure revealed that the government plans to increase the railway network from 13,919km in 2024 to 17,287km in 2028, and the number of logistics centers from 12 in 2024 to 25 by 2028; it also aims to increase the number of provinces directly connected by high-speed rail from 11 in 2024 to 27 by 2028.

In another recent development, in October 2025, the government announced that it is planning to invest around TRY819.4 billion ($20 billion) over 20 years for the development of infrastructure across the country. Furthermore, the French government announced in November 2025 that it plans to invest TRY221.2 billion ($5.4 billion) over three years, primarily in the service, food, logistics, and construction sectors.



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Turkiye, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

