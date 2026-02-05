BitMEX Launches Hyperliquid Copy Trading For Users to Mirror the Moves of PerpDEX Pros

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the safest exchanges, announced today the launch of Hyperliquid Copy Trading , giving its users the ability to copy the best Hyperliquid perps traders. The release allows traders to enjoy the best of both worlds, combining access to Hyperliquid’s best traders with the user experience and safety of the BitMEX platform.

Hyperliquid Copy Trading marks a major expansion to BitMEX’s existing Copy Trading feature, which allows users to automatically replicate the trading strategies and positions of elite traders. This ensures access to the sharpest trader strategies without any exposure to underlying DeFi risk. Designed for effortless trading, BitMEX Copy Trading saves time by enabling less experienced traders to follow the wisdom of profitable professionals.

Hyperliquid remains a dominant force in the decentralized perpetual exchange (PerpDEX) landscape, capturing over 60% of all open interest. It combines features of futures contracts with spot trading flexibility, allowing traders to speculate on asset prices without an expiration date.

Users who navigate to BitMEX’s Copy Trading Marketplace will see a Hyperliquid sub-tab. This displays a leaderboard of the top Hyperliquid traders that they can copy or reverse copy trade. Positions are automatically opened on BitMEX, replicating the strategy of the Hyperliquid trader in question. Each Hyperliquid trader is ranked by metrics such as PnL, Drawdown, Win Ratio, and AUM (Assets Under Management), making it easy to identify top performing traders.

BitMEX CEO Stephan Lutz said: “BitMEX pioneered the perpetual swap, which has since become the industry standard for futures trading. The launch of Hyperliquid Copy Trading completes the circle, bringing the alpha available on the world’s leading PerpDEX to BitMEX users and incorporating it into their existing workflow.”

Up to five Hyperliquid traders can be copied simultaneously using BitMEX’s Copy Trading Marketplace, with users able to customize their preferred risk management settings for each, such as by implementing Take Profits and Stop Loss. Choosing a Copy Leader that suits their needs allows them to automate their crypto derivatives trading and make more informed decisions.

To celebrate the launch, BitMEX is offering a 100,000 USDT prize pool for eligible users who trade Copy Trade on their platform. Additional educational resources and product guides are available through the BitMEX website and blog .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native and especially BTC liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

For more information, users can visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com and follow Discord , Telegram and Twitter .

