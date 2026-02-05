Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming conferences detailed below.

Guggenheim's Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 3:00 – 3:25 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 1:20 – 1:50 p.m. ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Time: 2:20 – 2:50 p.m. ET

The live webcasts will be accessible via the “Investors & Media” section of the Climb Bio website. Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody in development for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

