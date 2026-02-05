Boundless Bio to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026.

The fireside chat session is scheduled for Thursday, February 12, in New York, NY, at 3:00 p.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website.

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics that addresses the significant unmet need in patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio’s research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class orally bioavailable, selective Kinesin degrader as an ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx). Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

James Lee, Boundless Bio

jlee@boundlessbio.com

Investors

Renee Leck

renee@thrustsc.com