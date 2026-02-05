Abcourt Resumes Drilling on its Flordin Property with a 20,000-metre Campaign

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a 20,000-metre drilling program on the Flordin Property.

This drilling campaign (Phase 2) will be divided between the Cartwright sector and the South Zone sector, which were the subject of a first phase of drilling of approximately 4,000 metres last year. The ultimate objective of this campaign is to extend the various gold-bearing zones at depth and laterally to establish the connection of all mineralized zones over more than two kilometres.

The gold mineralization observed in both areas (Cartwright and South Zone) is characterized by the presence of pyrite bands in altered hematite-silica-carbonate rich zones within the Cameron Deformation Zone.

Summary of Phase 2 of the Drilling Campaing:

Cartwright Area

Approximately 10,000 metres of drilling will be completed in the Cartwright area under stripping completed in 2024 and 2025, as well as in the eastern extension of the mineralized zone to the boundary of our property and Agnico Eagle Mines' Kinebic property. (Figure 2).

The new holes are aimed at confirming the continuity of mineralization to the east and west. The historic Adam-Horse and Little Joe gold zones are connected to each other. The host, which is a basalt-andesitic, contains gold grades ranging from 100 ppb to more than 3 g/t gold. The unification of these three gold zones creates large potentially economic gold envelopes of several tens of metres.

South Zone Sector

Approximately 10,000 metres of drilling is planned in the eastern extensions and at depth of the South Zone of the Flordin deposit (Figure 4). This gold-bearing zone was discovered in 1988 by Cambior. Abcourt intersected in the eastern extension of this zone up to 1.1 g/t gold over 47.2 metres (press release dated March 18, 2025).

The new drilling will attempt to confirm the extension of the South Zone both to the east and at depth. Short drilling will also be done in the vicinity of the Altered Zone, which was intercepted last year in hole FL-25-283 and returned 0.9 g/t gold over 19 metres including 3.1 g/t gold over 3.1 metres near surface (press release dated April 23, 2025).

Figure 1: Regional Location of the Flordin Property





Figure 2 : Location of Droit Exclusif d’Exploration (DEE)





Figure 3: Location of the East Sector (Cartwright)





The areas achured in orange correspond to the 2025 stripping.

The areas achured in blue correspond to the wetlands.

The red dots and pink circles correspond to the drill bays.

Figure 4: Location of the West Sector Drilling (South Zone)





The areas achured in orange correspond to the 2025 stripping.

The red dots and pink circles correspond to the drill bays.

Figure 5: Installation of the Drill Rig at Site 2026-1 (Figure 3), Hole FL-26-287.





Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This second phase of drilling of a minimum of 20,000 metres is only the beginning of our ambitious development plan for our Flordin project. By confirming the connection of the mineralization observed in the Cartwright and Flordin areas, we will have a high-grade gold corridor of more than 2 kilometres in length and less than 30 kilometres from the town of Lebel-Sur-Quévillon."

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian development gold company with mining properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T: (819) 768-2857
Email : phamelin@abcourt.com

Dany Cenac Robert
VP Communication and Corporate Development
T: (514) 722-2276 ext. 456
Email : ir@abcourt.com



