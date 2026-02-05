Nullify Closes Seed Funding Round with $12.5 Million Investment to Scale Growth of First-Ever AI Workforce for Product Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nullify , the first-ever AI workforce for product security, today announced the close of its seed funding round with $12.5 million in new funding. SYN Ventures leads the latest investment, which includes participation from existing investor Black Nova Venture Capital. As part of the investment, SYN Ventures Operating Partner Glenn Chisholm joins Nullify’s Board of Directors. This new funding brings Nullify’s total capital raised to $16.9 million and accelerates the deployment of its AI workforce for product security across mid-sized enterprises and high-growth SaaS companies globally.

This financing comes as enterprises face mounting pressure from increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled attackers and a chronic shortage of security talent. Early adopters of Nullify have already replaced fragmented legacy tools and manual security work with a single, autonomous AI workforce—realizing rapid risk reduction, closing the loop on vulnerability management, and regaining control over their security posture. Across dozens of customers, Nullify AI employees have saved over 48,000 hours of manual work, auto-resolved over 450 vulnerabilities and achieved a nearly 90 percent average merge-ready rate for vulnerability fix pull requests.

“The security labor gap is the defining challenge for defenders today. Nullify’s first-of-its-kind AI workforce doesn’t just summarize alerts. It autonomously makes decisions and takes action, delivering outcomes that once required entire teams,” said Glenn Chisholm, Board Director at Nullify and Operating Partner at SYN Ventures. “I’m thrilled to join Nullify’s board as we partner to transform how enterprises defend against relentless, AI-driven threats.”

Nullify’s AI workforce for product security is not another platform or tool, but a team of AI employees that absorb the operational work of vulnerability detection, triage, validation, and remediation. By ingesting code, cloud configurations, and business context, Nullify autonomously generates and validates exploits, scores real business impact, and ships merge-ready fixes. It removes the dependence on manual triage, cross-tool coordination, and endless follow-up that define traditional programs. Security leaders no longer need to choose between under-resourced teams and tool sprawl. With Nullify, they gain a fully onboarded, autonomous, continuously learning AI workforce that keeps pace with the exponential increase in attack speed.

“For organizations facing significantly greater speed and sophistication of AI-enabled attackers, holding the line with legacy dashboards, scanners, and ticket routing is a losing game,” said Shan Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Nullify. “Whether organizations have a mature program or zero product security headcount, Nullify AI employees replace tool sprawl and the human hours it consumes, so defenders can finally outpace the offense. With SYN Ventures leading our latest funding, we now have the capital and the operating partnership to scale this model to the teams most constrained by talent shortages and legacy tool complexity.”



The new capital will be deployed to scale Nullify’s go-to-market operations, expand engineering and research teams, and accelerate global growth. The focus is clear: bring the world’s first AI workforce for product security to the organizations most constrained by talent shortages and legacy tool complexity.

To learn more about Nullify’s autonomous approach or to book a live demo with the team, visit https://nullify.ai .

About Nullify

Nullify is the creator of the world’s first AI workforce for product security. Mid-market enterprises and high-growth SaaS companies worldwide trust Nullify AI employees to autonomously triage findings, validate exploits, score business risk, and ship merge-ready fixes to the right developers. Powered by Vault, a continuously updated organizational ontology, Nullify learns, reasons and adapts with every action—delivering closed-loop outcomes and redefining what’s possible in modern security programs. Backed by SYN Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Root Ventures, Black Nova Venture Partners and OIF Ventures, Nullify is based in San Francisco, CA with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit https://www.nullify.ai/ .

