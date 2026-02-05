Kling AI Launches 3.0 Model, Ushering in an Era Where Everyone Can Be a Director

HONG KONG, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today announced the launch of its Kling AI 3.0 models — including Video 3.0, Video 3.0 Omni, Image 3.0 and Image 3.0 Omni — giving creators greater narrative control and stronger consistency in AI video generation. The model series features major upgrades in consistency, photorealistic output, extended video duration of up to 15 seconds, and native audio generation across multiple languages, dialects, and accents.

Build upon an All-in-One product framework, the Kling 3.0 model series supports full multimodal input and output spanning text, images, audio, and video, bringing the understanding, generation, and editing of video together in one streamlined AI workflow. The models integrate multiple tasks, including text-to-video, image-to-video, reference-to-video, and in-video editing, into a single, native multimodal architecture, enabling the models to follow complex narrative logic, deliver precise shot control, and maintain strong prompt adherence.

Video 3.0: Cinematic-quality Video Production

Video 3.0 pushes creative control further with improved element consistency, enabling creators to upload reference videos and multiple image references to ensure characters, objects, and scenes remain visually coherent across frames.





Video 3.0's improved element consistency with video and image references

Its key features include:

Native Audio Across Languages & Accents: The model can generate speech in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and various English accents and Chinese dialects. It can also produce complex multi-character dialogue scenes in which each character speaks a different language, with precise user control over content, delivery and speaking order.

The model can generate speech in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and various English accents and Chinese dialects. It can also produce complex multi-character dialogue scenes in which each character speaks a different language, with precise user control over content, delivery and speaking order. Extended Video Duration: Video 3.0 model also supports longer video generation up to 15 seconds. The extended video duration also means that the model can handle intricate sequences, including long takes and multiple plot twists, with smooth, film-like transitions.

Video 3.0 model also supports longer video generation up to 15 seconds. The extended video duration also means that the model can handle intricate sequences, including long takes and multiple plot twists, with smooth, film-like transitions. Intelligent multi-shot storytelling: Video 3.0 understands multi-scene, multi-shot instructions, dynamically adjusting camera angles and shots to match creative direction — from classic shot-reverse-shot dialogues to advanced cross-cutting dialogue and voice-over.

Video 3.0 understands multi-scene, multi-shot instructions, dynamically adjusting camera angles and shots to match creative direction — from classic shot-reverse-shot dialogues to advanced cross-cutting dialogue and voice-over. Better preservation of text in imagery: The model can retain or generate text—such as signage, captions, and branded elements—with high accuracy. This is particularly valuable for e-commerce advertising use cases, where, for example, a character can wear a branded shirt and the logo remains sharp and readable throughout the video.

The model can retain or generate text—such as signage, captions, and branded elements—with high accuracy. This is particularly valuable for e-commerce advertising use cases, where, for example, a character can wear a branded shirt and the logo remains sharp and readable throughout the video. Photorealistic Output: Video 3.0 can produce photorealistic output with lifelike characters in expressive, dynamic performances for heightened realism.





Video 3.0 Omni: Comprehensive Reference and Ultimate Consistency

Building on the “Elements” feature from Kling Video O1, Video 3.0 Omni offers advanced reference‑based generation for unmatched consistency. Creators can upload a reference video, enabling the AI to extract visual traits and voice characteristics of a character and replicate them faithfully across new scenes.

The new Video 3.0 Omni model also rolls out a multi-shot storyboard feature that allows users to generate professional shots where they can specify the duration, shot size, perspective, narrative content and camera movements for each shot in storyboarding.





Custom multi-shot storyboard from Video 3.0 Omni

Image 3.0 Omni: Ultra-High-Resolution Visuals with Cinematic Realism

Alongside its video updates, Kling AI is introducing Image 3.0 and Image 3.0 Omni, now supporting 2K and 4K ultra-high-definition output for professional use cases, from virtual scene visualization to full-scale production assets. The model delivers exceptional realism, preserving textures, lighting, and material qualities with remarkable precision and consistency.





Built on the foundation of the newly introduced Kling O1 and 2.6 series, the Kling AI 3.0 series models lineup embodies the Multi‑modal Visual Language (MVL) framework, marking a decisive evolution from basic video generation to sophisticated professional orchestration. It delivers tangible advances in narrative precision, output quality and cinematic control. The Kling AI 3.0 models are now available for exclusive early access to Ultra subscribers and will soon be available to the public.

Since its launch in June 2024, Kling AI now serves over 60 million creators worldwide. To date, it has produced more than 600 million videos and forged partnerships with more than 30,000 enterprise clients. Its adoption spans the film and advertising industries, accelerating the visualization of storyboards and product concepts, and enhancing production workflows from animation and CGI to the creation of entirely new visual assets.

The debut of Kling 3.0 signals a fundamental shift in AI’s role—from a mere generation tool to an intelligent creative partner capable of grasping artistic intent and turning ideas into reality—ushering in an era where anyone can turn their ideas into films.

For more information on Video 3.0, please visit: https://app.klingai.com/global/release-notes/whbvu8hsip?type=dialog

For more information on Image 3.0, please visit: https://app.klingai.com/global/release-notes/rz3idhopum?type=dialog

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "might", "can", "could", "will", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "seek", or "timetable". These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include our business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans, growth strategies and projections of anticipated trends in our industry. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Group and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, many of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a large number of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kuaishou Technology

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kuaishou.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2d18e8f-da93-4cff-bf1d-f6ee5c4cc5a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49ad2098-248a-4bb4-a876-bfc87c14262b