Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size to Hit USD 35.47 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market size was valued at USD 17.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.47 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Energy Cost and Demand for Sustainable Energy in Cement Production Drive Market Growth Globally

Rising energy costs and the need for sustainable, energy-efficient solutions are prompting cement makers to use waste heat recovery systems. These technologies enable the conversion of excess heat generated during cement manufacture into useful energy, considerably lowering dependency on conventional fossil fuels. Businesses can gain economically and environmentally by increasing overall plant efficiency and reducing operating costs. Adoption is being further encouraged by governments and regulatory agencies that support green energy efforts.

Get a Sample Report of Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9679

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Thermax Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

AURA

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH

Climeon

CTP TEAM S.R.L

Cochran

Forbes Marshall

IHI Corporation

John Wood Group PLC

Promec Engineering

Sofinter S.p.A

Turboden S.p.A.

Sinoma Energy Conservation

CITIC Heavy Industries

Kesen Kenen

Boustead International Heaters

Exergy International

Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 17.17 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 35.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.61 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), Steam Rankine Cycle, Thermoelectric Generator, Others)

• By Application (Power Generation, Pre-heating, District Heating, Other)

• By End-Use (Cement Plants / Cement Manufacturing, Industrial Facilities / Other Industries, Steel, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Paper & Pulp, Other Manufacturing)

• By Capacity / Size (< 25 MW, 25‑50 MW, 50‑100 MW, > 100 MW)

• By Waste Heat Utilization (Electricity Generation, Hot Water / Steam Production, Process Heating / Other Uses)





Purchase Single User PDF of Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9679

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) dominated the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market with ~40% share in 2025 due to its high efficiency in converting low- to medium-temperature waste heat into electricity, making it ideal for cement plants. Thermoelectric Generator is expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 as it provides compact, maintenance-free solutions capable of converting small temperature differences into electricity.

By Application

Power Generation dominated the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market with ~50% share in 2025 as it directly converts waste heat into electricity, meeting high energy demands in cement plants. District Heating is expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 due to urbanization and increasing demand for sustainable heating solutions.

By End-Use

Cement Plants / Cement Manufacturing dominated the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market with ~65% share in 2025 due to high-temperature processes generating substantial waste heat. Industrial Facilities / Other Industries are expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 as more sectors recognize the benefits of waste heat recovery.

By Capacity / Size

50–100 MW dominated the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market with ~31% share in 2025 as large-scale cement plants have high energy requirements and consistent waste heat availability. 25–50 MW segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 due to rising adoption in medium-sized plants.

By Waste Heat Utilization

Electricity Generation dominated the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market with ~55% share in 2025 as converting waste heat into power provides direct cost savings and energy security for cement plants. Hot Water / Steam Production is expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 as industries and smaller plants increasingly use recovered heat for process heating and auxiliary applications.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market with the greatest revenue share of over 39% in 2025 due to rapid industrialization, increasing cement production, and rising energy consumption in countries like China and India.

North America held a significant share in the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market in 2025 due to stringent environmental regulations, high energy costs, and the adoption of advanced energy-efficient technologies.

Operational Interruptions and Maintenance Requirements to Hinder Market Growth Globally

The effectiveness and dependability of cement waste heat recovery systems can be adversely affected by operational disruptions and continuous maintenance needs. High uptime is necessary for continuous production in cement plants, and any system maintenance downtime might cause operational disruptions. To avoid performance degradation, parts including heat exchangers, turbines, and control systems need to be regularly inspected and serviced. Unexpected system failures can lead to production delays, increased operating expenses, and potential safety issues.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9679

Recent Developments:

2023 : Siemens Energy secured a 10 MW cement WHR system in Germany, capturing kiln exhaust and reducing ~20,000 t of CO₂ annually.

: Siemens Energy secured a 10 MW cement WHR system in Germany, capturing kiln exhaust and reducing ~20,000 t of CO₂ annually. 2023: MHI installed an 8 MW WHR system at a Japanese cement plant, converting kiln heat into electricity and lowering emissions.

Exclusive Sections of the Cement Waste Heat Recovery System Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & COST STRUCTURE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand average selling prices by WHR system type, manufacturer-level price benchmarking, regional affordability differences, and emerging pricing models such as EPC and energy savings performance contracts.

– helps you understand average selling prices by WHR system type, manufacturer-level price benchmarking, regional affordability differences, and emerging pricing models such as EPC and energy savings performance contracts. REGULATORY & INCENTIVE IMPACT METRICS – helps you assess how emission regulations, energy efficiency mandates, compliance rates, and government incentives are accelerating adoption of waste heat recovery systems in cement plants.

– helps you assess how emission regulations, energy efficiency mandates, compliance rates, and government incentives are accelerating adoption of waste heat recovery systems in cement plants. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you evaluate adoption rates of advanced WHR technologies including steam turbines and Organic Rankine Cycle systems, alongside R&D investments, patent activity, and system integration trends.

– helps you evaluate adoption rates of advanced WHR technologies including steam turbines and Organic Rankine Cycle systems, alongside R&D investments, patent activity, and system integration trends. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & ENERGY SAVINGS INDICATORS – helps you measure average energy recovery per plant, reduction in coal or fuel consumption, system efficiency, and heat recovery rates to assess real-world operational benefits.

– helps you measure average energy recovery per plant, reduction in coal or fuel consumption, system efficiency, and heat recovery rates to assess real-world operational benefits. PLANT PENETRATION & UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify the percentage of cement plants deploying WHR systems and compare utilization levels across regions and plant capacities.

– helps you identify the percentage of cement plants deploying WHR systems and compare utilization levels across regions and plant capacities. SUPPLY CHAIN & INSTALLATION READINESS METRICS – helps you analyze distribution channel dynamics, regional penetration, installation and commissioning lead times, and availability of maintenance and service networks.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.