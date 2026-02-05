EyePoint to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that George O. Elston, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of EyePoint, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 am ET.

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E™ technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data across multiple clinical trials and indications, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration with expected topline data beginning in mid-2026. First patient dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in diabetic macular edema is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The Company is committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors:

Tanner Kaufman / Jenni Lu

FTI Consulting

Direct: 203-722-8743 / 667-321-6018

tanner.kaufman@fticonsulting.com / jenni.lu@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Amy Phillips

Green Room Communications

Direct: 412-327-9499

aphillips@greenroompr.com