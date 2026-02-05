MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies™ Introduces New Limited-Edition Valentine’s Seasonal, Berry In Love Betty

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty’s Eddies ™, the all-natural cannabis fruit chews handcrafted for specific health and wellness effects, is expanding its lineup with a new limited-edition batch of strawberry chocolate chews in time for Valentine’s Day: Berry In Love Betty. Betty’s Eddies is one of the top-selling and award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).

Now available at MariMed’s Thrive Dispensary locations and other cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware, each libido-enhancing Berry In Love Betty chew is infused with full-spectrum cannabis, CBG, and horny goat weed, an herb used in China that may help increase blood flow and sexual function. All Betty’s Eddie chews are vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Berry In Love Betty chews stand out as the brand’s first swirled chew, combining an eye-catching presentation with all-natural ingredients made from organic fruits and chocolate.

“Our limited-edition Betty’s Eddies chews are all about sparking joy, creativity, and comfort for every season,” said Sara Rosenfield, Brand Director for Betty’s Eddies. “Berry In Love Betty was inspired by the classic romance of chocolate and strawberries, swirled together into a rich, indulgent flavor made for Valentine’s Day. These chews offer a sweet way for consumers to unwind, treat themselves, or share a little love during the most romantic time of the year.”

Berry In Love Betty joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Ache Away Eddies PM for a pain-free night’s sleep, Betty’s Caramelt Away for cozy melty moments of mellow, and more.

Visit www.bettyseddies.com to learn more about Berry In Love Betty and to find a dispensary where they’re available.

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty's Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Founded in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, best-selling Betty's Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Learn more at www.bettyseddies.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

