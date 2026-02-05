RTC of Southern Nevada exercises option for 50 more low-emission buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer





ST. CLOUD, Minn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a leading provider of diverse and sustainable mobility solutions and subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), has confirmed that the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is exercising options for 19 sixty-foot and 31 forty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. This order was included in NFI’s fourth quarter 2025 firm backlog.

Valued at approximately $56 million, the options are part of two five-year contracts with RTC, supported by local and Federal Transit Administration funds, and meet Buy America requirements supporting manufacturing jobs in the United States. The low-emission buses in this order will replace end-of-life vehicles, ensuring efficient, safe, clean, and sustainable transit for the region's 64 million annual riders.

“For more than three decades, New Flyer and RTC have partnered to deliver efficient and reliable transportation options tailored to the community’s evolving needs, delivering over 900 buses to date, with more than 500 utilizing low-emission CNG propulsion,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “Xcelsior CNG buses offer an extended range of 350-400 miles. They are the ideal solution to meeting the demands of Southern Nevada commuters.”

RTC serves as Southern Nevada’s transit authority and transportation planning agency, tasked with addressing transportation challenges and exploring and implementing both short- and long-term solutions. Its mission includes promoting sustainability, improving air quality, enhancing mobility, and elevating the quality of life in the region.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .

