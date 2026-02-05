Pluristyx and Solesis Launch First-of-its-Kind PluriForm™-GFP-3D Transfection Kit, Solving Critical Bottlenecks in Suspension Culture Transfection

SEATTLE and TELFORD, Pa., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristyx, Inc., a leading provider of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based technologies, and Solesis, a leader in applied biomaterial solutions including transfection technologies, today announced the commercial launch of the PluriForm™-GFP-3D Transfection Kit. This innovative kit sets the industry-standard and is specifically designed to overcome the challenges of transfecting pluripotent cells in 3D culture, offering a "three-in-one" solution including cells, synthetic mRNA, and reagents in a thaw and use configuration.

Transfecting iPSCs in suspension has been plagued by low efficiency, high cytotoxicity, and damage to aggregated cells. The PluriForm-GFP-3D Transfection Kit solves these issues by pairing pre-expanded, 3D-adapted, high density iPSCs with mRNA pre-complexed to a proprietary transfection reagent.

"This kit represents a significant leap forward for the field of 3D pluripotent cell culture and organoid research," said Dr. Priya Baraniak, Chief Commercial and Development Officer of Pluristyx. "In partnering with Solesis, we integrated their cutting-edge transfection reagent directly into our Ready-to-Differentiate® (RTD®) cell workflow resulting in nearly 100% transfection efficiency without the need for further optimization. This enables researchers to skip months of development and rapidly generate reproducible results".

Key Features of the PluriForm-GFP-3D Transfection Kit:

Unmatched, nearly 100% mRNA delivery directly to suspension cultured iPSCs at time of aggregate formation.

Ready-to-Differentiate, high density iPSCs provided with pre-complexed GFP-mRNA and optimized media, eliminating prep time.

PluriGlow™-GFP-3D reagent ensures consistent formulation and reduces cytotoxicity.



"We are proud to see our transfection technology incorporated within this breakthrough product," said Marc Hendriks, Vice President, Corporate Development at Solesis. "The PluriForm-GFP-3D kit exemplifies the strength of our collaboration with Pluristyx, combining our material science expertise with their biological leadership to provide tools that align with the next generation of manufacturing and research. This launch marks the beginning of a long-term partnership dedicated to delivering a robust portfolio of enabling technologies".

The kit is available immediately and includes everything required to thaw, transfect, and culture iPSCs in 3D, supporting scalable suspension and bioreactor workflows.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is the leading provider of advanced iPSC-based solutions for the cell and gene therapy industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of "off-the-shelf" clinical-grade iPSCs, unparallelled safety technology, custom gene editing, and the PluriForm™ line of research tools to accelerate the path from bench to bedside. For more information, visit www.pluristyx.com.

About Solesis

Solesis is a market leader in custom design, development, and manufacturing of textile- and polymer-based healthcare solutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, Charter Medical, Polyzen, and Secant Group, Solesis develops critical components and technologies for the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries, including developing biomaterial platforms for transfection and drug delivery applications. Headquartered in Telford, Pennsylvania, Solesis operates multiple manufacturing facilities across the United States and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.solesis.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Priya R. Baraniak

Chief Commercial and Development Officer, Pluristyx

priya@pluristyx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98f35ea8-e5a8-4ec4-9263-0f94c3941edc