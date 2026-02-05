Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry Report 2025: Ingredients, Product Claims, Labeling, and Distribution Outlook to 2029 Featuring Amway, Haleon, BYHEALTH, Lee Kum Kee, and China Resources

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of current consumer health industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and distribution. The analysis also covers regional overview of the Asia-Pacific region - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market in 2024, with $134.6 billion in value sales. By volume, the region ranked third at 65.6 million kg. In 2024, Asia-Pacific recorded per capita consumption of 0.02kg and per capita spending of $31.8. The region is expected to expand over 2024-29, with value and volume CAGRs of 6.2% and 7.1%, respectively. This expansion is driven by rising disposable incomes and urbanization, which are improving access to consumer health products, as well as increasing health awareness and a shift toward preventive care.

In 2024, vitamins and dietary supplements was the largest category, generating $65.3 billion in sales and representing 48.5% of total industry value. OTC healthcare ranked second, accounting for a 48.1% share by value. In 2024, the Asia-Pacific consumer health market remained highly fragmented, with the top five companies collectively accounting for just 10.7% of value sales. Amway led with a 2.7% share.



Report Scope

Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.

High-potential countries analysis: It provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country deep dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success stories: This section features some of the most compelling consumer health products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.

Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis of the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific consumer health industry in 2024. It covers five distribution channels: direct sellers, modern retail, specialist retail, traditional retail, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others.

Challenges and outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific consumer health products industry.

Select industry metrics: Provides the insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Regional Market Size Comparison - Asia-Pacific vs. Other Regions

Growth Comparison - Value and Volume Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Country

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Categories

High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific

Overview of High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of Consumer Health Sectors

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Malaysian Consumer Health Industry

Key Trends in the Malaysian Consumer Health Industry

Overview of the South Korean Consumer Health Industry

Key Trends in the South Korean Consumer Health Industry

Overview of the Indonesian Consumer Health Industry

Key Trends in the Indonesian Consumer Health Industry

Overview of the Chinese Consumer Health Industry

Key Trends in the Chinese Consumer Health Industry

Success Stories

About Success Stories

Case Study: AnaParactin by AceBiome

Case Study: Nutrition29 by Brauer

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry

Leading Brands in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry

Private label Penetration in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry

Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Category

Challenges and Future Outlook

Key Challenges in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry

Future Outlook of Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry

Select Industry Metrics

Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Patent Filings, Grants, and Publications

Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Patent Filings by Company

Global Consumer Health Patent Filings

Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Job Analytics by Company

Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Job Analytics by Theme

Global Consumer Health Deal

Companies Featured

Amway

Haleon

BYHEALTH

Lee Kum Kee

China Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq5b96

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.