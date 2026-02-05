Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry Report 2025: Ingredients, Product Claims, Labeling, and Distribution Outlook to 2029 Featuring Amway, Haleon, BYHEALTH, Lee Kum Kee, and China Resources

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of current consumer health industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and distribution. The analysis also covers regional overview of the Asia-Pacific region - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market in 2024, with $134.6 billion in value sales. By volume, the region ranked third at 65.6 million kg. In 2024, Asia-Pacific recorded per capita consumption of 0.02kg and per capita spending of $31.8. The region is expected to expand over 2024-29, with value and volume CAGRs of 6.2% and 7.1%, respectively. This expansion is driven by rising disposable incomes and urbanization, which are improving access to consumer health products, as well as increasing health awareness and a shift toward preventive care.
In 2024, vitamins and dietary supplements was the largest category, generating $65.3 billion in sales and representing 48.5% of total industry value. OTC healthcare ranked second, accounting for a 48.1% share by value. In 2024, the Asia-Pacific consumer health market remained highly fragmented, with the top five companies collectively accounting for just 10.7% of value sales. Amway led with a 2.7% share.
Report Scope
- Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.
- High-potential countries analysis: It provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: This section features some of the most compelling consumer health products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis of the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific consumer health industry in 2024. It covers five distribution channels: direct sellers, modern retail, specialist retail, traditional retail, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others.
- Challenges and outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific consumer health products industry.
- Select industry metrics: Provides the insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.
Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Environment
- Regional Market Size Comparison - Asia-Pacific vs. Other Regions
Growth Comparison - Value and Volume Growth by Region
- Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Country
- Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Categories
- High-Potential Countries Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Top Four High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific
- Overview of High-Potential Countries in Asia-Pacific
- Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
- Value Share Analysis of Consumer Health Sectors
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis
- Per Capita Expenditure Analysis
Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the Malaysian Consumer Health Industry
- Key Trends in the Malaysian Consumer Health Industry
- Overview of the South Korean Consumer Health Industry
- Key Trends in the South Korean Consumer Health Industry
- Overview of the Indonesian Consumer Health Industry
- Key Trends in the Indonesian Consumer Health Industry
- Overview of the Chinese Consumer Health Industry
- Key Trends in the Chinese Consumer Health Industry
Success Stories
- About Success Stories
- Case Study: AnaParactin by AceBiome
- Case Study: Nutrition29 by Brauer
Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies' Shares in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Leading Companies in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry
- Leading Brands in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry
- Private label Penetration in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry
Distribution Analysis
- Leading Distribution Channels by Country
- Leading Distribution Channels by Category
Challenges and Future Outlook
- Key Challenges in Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry
- Future Outlook of Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Industry
Select Industry Metrics
- Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Patent Filings, Grants, and Publications
- Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Patent Filings by Company
Global Consumer Health Patent Filings
- Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Job Analytics by Company
- Asia-Pacific Consumer Health Job Analytics by Theme
- Global Consumer Health Deal
Companies Featured
- Amway
- Haleon
- BYHEALTH
- Lee Kum Kee
- China Resources
