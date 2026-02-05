Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis) Global Clinical Trials Market Review 2025: G7 and E7 Activities, Trial Status, Sponsor Insights, Enrollment Trends, Company Listings, Unaccomplished Trials

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis). Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.

Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.



The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Report provides latest news for the past three months

Latest Clinical Trials News on Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis)

Dec 03, 2025: Onco3R Therapeutics Announces Completion of First Multiple Ascending Dose Cohort in Phase 1 Trial of Novel SIK3 Inhibitor O3R-5671

Nov 17, 2025: Agomab Announces Positive Topline Phase 2a Data for Ontunisertib in Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease

Oct 29, 2025: Avobis Presents Results from the Randomized Multicenter STOMP2 Clinical Trial at a Plenary Session of the ACG's Annual Scientific Meeting

Oct 28, 2025: Sitryx Presents New Preclinical Data Highlighting MTHFD2 as a Novel Metabolic Target in Autoimmune Disease at ACR Convergence 2025

Oct 27, 2025: TREMFYA, first and only IL-23 inhibitor with a fully subcutaneous treatment regimen, demonstrates durable remission in Crohn's disease at two years

Oct 24, 2025: Tremfya Receives EC Approval for SC Through to Maintenance in Adults With UC, Now the First Il-23 Inhibitor With a Fully Subcutaneous Dose Regimen

Oct 20, 2025: Palisade Bio Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 1b Study of Oral First-In-Class PDE4 Inhibitor Prodrug, PALI-2108, for the Treatment of FSCD

Oct 06, 2025: Merck Expands Tulisokibart Clinical Development Program With Initiation of Phase 2b Trials in Three Additional Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

Oct 06, 2025: Onco3R Therapeutics Announces Completion of First Cohort in Phase 1 Trial of Novel SIK3 inhibitor O3R-5671 and Oral Presentation at UEGW 2025

Companies Featured

AbbVie Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Labcorp Holdings Inc

UCB SA

The Alimentiv Health Trust

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc

