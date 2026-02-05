Norway Defense Industry Report 2025-2030: Modernization Programs and NATO Obligations Drive Investments - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Defense Market - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



Positioned high on NATO's northern flank-flush against the strategically important 'High North'-Norway, a founding member of the alliance since 1949, has raised its defense spending to historic highs in response to heightened tensions with Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Its spending in 2025 is expected to reach $10.1 billion by the end of the year, having grown by $2.2 billion from $7.9 billion in 2021.

Year-on-year, 2025's figure would constitute a 20% growth rate from $8.5 billion in 2024. Over the whole 2021-25 period, the defense budget's CAGR is recorded as 6.5%. In the forecast 2026-30 period, the budget is projected to have a CAGR of 10.4%.Norway's first ever 'National Security Strategy' was published in May 2025, and plainly states that it has been drawn up against the backdrop of 'the most serious security situation our nation has faced since the Second World War'.

Norway maintains a small border with Russia which has nevertheless been a hotbed of espionage activity, has substantially upgraded its Air Force from F16s to F35s, retains a system of conscription build round a small professional army, and has just confirmed the latest modernization of its Navy with the purchase of British Type 26 frigates.

Norway is also investing in improving the production capacity of its own defense industries, and is gradually deepening defense cooperation - particularly with its Scandinavian neighbors but by other means such as participation in OCCAR. Beyond the government's initial defense budget for 2025, Norway has amended their state budget further, with two defense-specific additions: a new tranche of material and financial aid to Ukraine, and a further boost to defense readiness with new warships.



Key Highlights

Modernization of equipment and contribution to NATO are key factors driving defense expenditure

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Type 212 Submarines, F-35 jets, Maritime patrol aircraft and new air defense systems

Report Scope

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Competitive Landscape

Kongsberg ASA

Navantia

Naviris

BAE

Lockheed Martin

RTX Corp

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

KNDS

Rheinmetall

Telenor ASA

Comrod

Evoy

Nammo

Thales

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Budgetary Assessment

1.2 Key Market Data

1.3 Key Market Dynamics



2. Defense Budget Assessment

2.1 Budgeting Process

2.2 Defense Market Size (Historical and Forecast)

2.3 Drivers of Defense Expenditure

2.4 Defense Budget Breakdown

2.5 Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

2.6 Key Market Trends and Insights



3. Military Doctrine and Security Environment

3.1 Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.2 Strategic Alliance and Geopolitics

3.3 Political, Social and Economic Scenario



4. Market Entry Strategy and Regulations

4.1 Defense Procurement Bodies

4.2 Funding Opportunities

4.3 Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

4.4 Types of Contract and Opportunities

4.5 Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

4.6 Market Entry Routes

4.7 Key Challenges

4.8 Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of the Norway Defense Market



5. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

5.1 Market Attractiveness by Defense Sectors

5.2 Market Attractiveness by Defense Sectors

5.3 Top Defense Segments by Value ($ million)



6. Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics

6.1 Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

6.2 Defense Platforms Export Dynamics



8. Defense Platform Acquisitions

8.1 Defense Platform Acquisitions by Value



9. Fleet Size

9.1 Army

9.2 Air Force

9.3 Navy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjkne3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.