Swiss Properties Invest A/S - change in Certified Adviser

Company Announcement No. 1-2026

Copenhagen, February 5th, 2026.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S (“SWISS” or “the company”) has appointed new Certified Adviser.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S (“SWISS” or “the company”) changes Certified Adviser due to termination of the engagement with Baker Tilly Corporate Finance.

As the company’s current certified adviser (CA) will not be providing CA services in the future, SWISS has agreed to a termination of the cooperation.

HC Andersen Capital, Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, has been appointed as the company’s Certified Adviser, effective February 15th, 2026.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, founded October 8th, 2021, is the Danish listed holding company (ticker: SWISS) of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG.

The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

