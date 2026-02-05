Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Energy Storage Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Technology, Installed Capacity, Generation, Drivers, Constraints, Key Players and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global battery energy storage system market. The report analyzes the current trend and future potential of the battery energy storage market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa), and key countries (the US, Chile, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Germany, the UK, and Italy) level.
The report analyzes the battery energy storage market in terms of value and volume, classified by various technologies for the period 2020-2030. The electrochemical energy storage technologies covered in the report include lead-acid batteries, flow batteries, sodium-sulfur batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and other advanced batteries.
The report provides insight into the drivers and restraints affecting the battery energy storage market, competitive landscape, policies and initiatives, recent market deals, battery system cost analysis, top company profiles, and key projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by the analyst's team of industry experts.
Report Scope
- Analysis of the growth of battery energy storage system market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.
- The report provides battery energy storage system market analysis for key countries including the US, Chile, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Germany, the UK, and Italy.
- The report offers global, regional, and country level battery energy storage system cumulative volume (2020, 2024, and 2030) and value (2015-2020, 2015-2024, and 2015-2030). Market share by technology is also discussed in the report for installations up to 2024.
- Qualitative analysis of key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impacts on battery energy storage system market are discussed.
- The report provides market share at country level for the year 2024. It also covers key policies and initiatives, and major upcoming projects.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Global Battery Energy Storage Market Aggregative Installation Capacity Likely to Reach 1,300GW by 2030, led by China and the US
2 Introduction
2.1 Energy Storage Systems, Overview
2.2 Energy Storage System Technologies, Overview
- Energy Storage System Technologies, Mechanical
- Energy Storage System Technologies, Electrical
- Energy Storage System Technologies, Electrochemical
- Energy Storage System Technologies, Chemical
- Energy Storage System Technologies, Thermal
2.3 Energy Storage System Technologies, Application
2.4 Energy Storage System Technologies, Rationale for Usage
2.5 Energy Storage System Technologies, Disposal and Environmental Impact
2.6 the analyst Report Guidance
3 Battery Energy Storage Market, Global
3.1 Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Overview
3.2 Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints
- Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
3.3 Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Size Analysis
- Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Cumulative Capacity (GW), 2020, 2024, and 2030
- Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Value ($bn), 2015-2020, 2015-2024, and 2015-2030
- Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Share by Technology
3.4 Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Share
4 Battery Energy Storage Market, US
5 Battery Energy Storage Market, Chile
6 Battery Energy Storage Market, India
7 Battery Energy Storage Market, China
8 Battery Energy Storage Market, Japan
9 Battery Energy Storage Market, Australia
10 Battery Energy Storage Market, South Korea
11 Battery Energy Storage Market, Germany
12 Battery Energy Storage Market, UK
13 Battery Energy Storage Market, Italy
14 Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Company Profiles
14.1 Tesla Inc
14.2 LG Chem Ltd
14.3 Samsung SDI Co Ltd
14.4 BYD Co Ltd
14.5 NGK Insulators Ltd
14.6 Fluence Energy Inc
15 Appendix
