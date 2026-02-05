Fiji Insurance Industry Report 2025: Key Trends and Opportunities 2021-2030 - Regulations, Licensing and Capital Rules, Lines of Business, and Reinsurance Dynamics

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiji Insurance Industry: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Fiji's insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, premium accepted and ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2021-25) and forecast period (2026-30).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Fiji's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of Fiji's insurance industry.
- A comprehensive overview of Fiji's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.
- Fiji's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.
- Fiji's insurance industry's market structure, giving details of lines of business.
- Fiji's reinsurance business's market structure gives details of premiums ceded along with cession rates.
Report Scope
- It provides historical values for the Fiji insurance industry for the report's 2021-25 review period, and projected figures for the 2026-30 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Fiji's insurance industry and market forecasts to 2030.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Fiji and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historical and forecast market data related to the Fiji insurance industry, and each category within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Fiji's insurance industry.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Fiji insurance industry.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Companies Featured
- BSP Life
- LIC
- The New India Assurance
- FijiCare Insurance
- BSP Health Care
- Capital Insurance
- Sun Insurance
- QBE Insurance
- Tower Insurance
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Life Insurance: Trends and KPIs
- Life Insurance: LoB
- General Insurance: Trends and KPIs
- General Insurance: LoB
- Competitive Landscape
- Distribution Channel
- Reinsurance
- Appendix
