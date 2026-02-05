Fiji Insurance Industry Report 2025: Key Trends and Opportunities 2021-2030 - Regulations, Licensing and Capital Rules, Lines of Business, and Reinsurance Dynamics

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiji Insurance Industry: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Fiji's insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, premium accepted and ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2021-25) and forecast period (2026-30).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Fiji's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Fiji's insurance industry.

A comprehensive overview of Fiji's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Fiji's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Fiji's insurance industry's market structure, giving details of lines of business.

Fiji's reinsurance business's market structure gives details of premiums ceded along with cession rates.

Report Scope

It provides historical values for the Fiji insurance industry for the report's 2021-25 review period, and projected figures for the 2026-30 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Fiji's insurance industry and market forecasts to 2030.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Fiji and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Companies Featured

BSP Life

LIC

The New India Assurance

FijiCare Insurance

BSP Health Care

Capital Insurance

Sun Insurance

QBE Insurance

Tower Insurance

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Life Insurance: Trends and KPIs

Life Insurance: LoB

General Insurance: Trends and KPIs

General Insurance: LoB

Competitive Landscape

Distribution Channel

Reinsurance

Appendix

