Lexeo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in February:

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026. Fireside chat on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. ET (virtual).

The events will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentations.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Media Response:

Media@lexeotx.com

Investor Response:

Ashley Kaplowitz

akaplowitz@lexeotx.com