Crescent Biopharma to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 in New York on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Amy Reilly

Chief Communications Officer

amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com

617-465-0586