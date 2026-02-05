Workforce Engagement Management Competitive Benchmark Report 2025: Aspect, Calabrio, Centrical, Genesys, NiCE, Sprinklr, SuccessKPI, Talkdesk, Verint, Zoom

Key market opportunities include enhancing contact center efficiency and CX through workforce engagement management (WEM). This strategy integrates applications, automates processes, and emphasizes recruitment, training, and motivation, recognizing the interdependency of employee and customer engagement.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Workforce Engagement Management, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Workforce engagement management (WEM) drives performance, agent engagement, and an improved customer experience (CX) in the contact center industry. The analyst defines WEM as a strategy to integrate disparate contact center workforce applications, monitor and analyze customer and agent interactions, and automate processes to optimize contact center resources to boost operational efficiency, performance, and agent and customer engagement, which improves CX and employee experience. WEM focuses on recruitment, onboarding, evaluating, training, coaching, and motivating the workforce. Contact center solution providers and customers have come to understand that employee engagement and customer engagement are interdependent and of equal importance.

The analyst analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost RadarT. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost RadarT considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.

  • Aspect
  • Calabrio
  • Centrical
  • Genesys
  • NiCE
  • Sprinklr
  • SuccessKPI
  • Talkdesk
  • Verint
  • Zoom

