Director Declaration

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

5 February 2026

Notification under UKLR 6.4.9R(2)

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2), Admiral announces that with effect from 1 March 2026, Evelyn Bourke, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of St. James's Place plc. Upon appointment, Evelyn will be a member of the St. James's Place plc Group Audit Committee and Group Remuneration Committee.

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685