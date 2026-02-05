Director Declaration

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)
5 February 2026
Notification under UKLR 6.4.9R(2)
In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2), Admiral announces that with effect from 1 March 2026, Evelyn Bourke, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of St. James's Place plc. Upon appointment, Evelyn will be a member of the St. James's Place plc Group Audit Committee and Group Remuneration Committee.
