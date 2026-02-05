Director Declaration

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

5 February 2026

Notification under UKLR 6.4.9R(2)

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2), Admiral announces that with effect from 1 March 2026, Evelyn Bourke, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of St. James's Place plc. Upon appointment, Evelyn will be a member of the St. James's Place plc Group Audit Committee and Group Remuneration Committee.

For further information please contact:

Media:        
Addy Frederick                                Addy.Frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk         
Investors/ Analysts:        
Diane Michelberger                         investorrelationssupport@admiralgroup.co.uk

Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


Recommended Reading

  • January 12, 2026 06:00 ET | Source: Admiral Group PLC
    Chief Financial Officer Transition

    12 January 2026 Geraint Jones to retire as Group CFO with Rachel Lewis assuming the role from July 2026 Admiral Group announces that its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Geraint Jones, has decided...

    Read More
    Chief Financial Officer Transition
  • January 08, 2026 02:17 ET | Source: Admiral Group PLC
    Director Declaration

    Director Declaration                                                                                                Admiral Group plc (the "Company") confirms that Mike Rogers, Chair of the Company,...

    Read More
    Director Declaration