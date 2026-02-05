North America Managed SD-WAN Competitive Benchmark Report 2025: AT&T, Comcast, GTT, Hughes Network Systems, Lumen, Spectrum, Verizon, Zayo - Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Managed SD-WAN in North America, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) is rapidly evolving into a strategic enabler of secure, agile, and cloud-centric enterprise operations. As complexity grows, demand for managed SD-WAN services is surging, helping organizations streamline deployment and maximize value. The analyst's 2024 Global Network Survey reveals North American enterprises prioritize aligning network and security architectures, driving convergence with security service edge and cloud platforms.



Providers are responding with unified, platform-centric service models that integrate networking, security, observability, and lifecycle management. AI and machine learning are enhancing threat detection and predictive maintenance, while flexible support models as fully managed, co-managed, and notify-only address diverse enterprise needs. With 92% of North American organizations that participated in a survey preferring managed SD-WAN, speed to service, transparent pricing, and contract agility are now baseline expectations.

Key players are shaping the market through differentiated strengths in cloud integration, edge computing, and hybrid connectivity, positioning SD-WAN as foundational to digital transformation.



The analyst analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment



Companies to Action

AT&T Business

Comcast Business

GTT

Hughes Network Systems

Lumen

Spectrum Business

Verizon Business

Zayo

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities



Frost Radar Analytics



Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

CEO's Growth Team

Investors

Customers

Board of Directors

