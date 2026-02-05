Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Size Worth USD 1.10 Trillion By 2035 as High-Performance and Energy-Efficient Chips Gain Traction

Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global artificial intelligence chip market size was valued at USD 94.44 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 121.73 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 1,104.68 billion by 2035. The AI chip market is poised to grow at a strong CAGR of 27.88% from 2026 to 2035.





The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2579

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Key Points

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 44% in 2025.

By technology, the machine learning segment led the global market in 2025.

By chip type, the CPU segment emerged as the leading contributor to market revenue in 2025.

By processing type, the edge segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 75% in 2025.

By function, the inference segment is experiencing significant growth.

By end users, the BFSI segment held the maximum revenue share and is expected to sustain growth from 2026 to 2035.

What is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip?

The artificial intelligence (AI) chip market growth is driven by the increasing autonomous vehicle use, rising investment in AI startups, focus on real-time decision making, growing industrial AI adoption, expansion of data, and the growth in edge AI.

An AI Chip is a specialized processor that is developed to manage complex artificial intelligence tasks. The various types of AI chips are ASICs, GPUs, and Field-Programmable Gate Arrays. They offer high memory bandwidth, parallel processing, and specialized architecture. An AI chip offers benefits like superior performance, low total cost of ownership, energy efficiency, high scalability, and reduced latency. It is widely used in applications like data centers, edge computing, smartphones, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, cloud services, and personal devices.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting



Government Initiatives for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip

IndiaAI Compute Pillar: Establishes a national AI computing infrastructure with over 10,000 GPUs to provide affordable high-performance computing to startups and researchers. Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme (India): Offers financial incentives and design infrastructure support to domestic startups for developing AI-specific semiconductor designs and intellectual property. CHIPS and Science Act (USA): Provides roughly $52.7 billion in subsidies to revitalize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and accelerate the research and development of next-generation AI hardware. European Chips Act: Mobilizes €43 billion in public and private investments to double the EU's global market share in semiconductors and secure the supply chain for advanced AI chips. Future Chips Program (South Korea): Invests heavily in the development of low-power AI semiconductors and "processing-in-memory" (PIM) chips to dominate the global high-bandwidth memory market.



Key Trends of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market

Shift toward Domain-Specific Architecture : The industry is moving away from general-purpose chips like traditional CPUs to custom-designed Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and other specialized accelerators that are optimized for specific AI workloads like natural language processing or computer vision to achieve greater efficiency and performance.

: The industry is moving away from general-purpose chips like traditional CPUs to custom-designed Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and other specialized accelerators that are optimized for specific AI workloads like or computer vision to achieve greater efficiency and performance. Increasing Demand for Edge AI Processing: There is a rapid growth in the need to process AI tasks locally on devices such as smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and IoT sensors (at the "edge") to reduce latency, improve data privacy, and ensure real-time decision-making without relying solely on cloud connectivity.

Built for leaders who move markets. Access live, actionable intelligence with Precedence Q. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/precedenceq/

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Opportunity

Expanding Autonomous Systems Surges Demand for AI Chip

The increasing use of autonomous systems across various industrial applications and the transition to software-defined vehicles increase demand for AI chips. The growing development of self-driving cars and the increasing number of autonomous mobile robots increase demand for AI chips. The shift towards advanced driver assistance systems and the increasing automation in industries increases the adoption of AI chips.

The growing development of autonomous drones and the focus on real-time data processing increase the adoption of AI chips. The popularity of V2X communication and the focus on lowering traffic congestion increase demand for AI chips. The increasing use of autonomous systems to analyze crop health and the rising utilization of autonomous robots in healthcare infrastructure increases adoption of AI chips. The expanding autonomous systems create an opportunity for the growth of the AI chip market.

Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Report Coverage

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 94.44 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 121.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,104.68 Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 27.88% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Europe Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Technology, Chip Type, Processing Type, Function, End-Users and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



➤ Access the Full Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Study @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-chip-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Regional Insights

How North America Dominates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market?

North America dominated the market. The presence of hyperscale data centers and the incorporation of AI in the automotive industry increases demand for AI chips. The well-established research infrastructure and investment in local chip production increase the manufacturing of AI chips. The integration of AI across various industries and the presence of tech giants like AMD, Google, NVIDIA, and Intel drive the market growth.

How Big is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market in 2026?

The U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) chip market size is estimated at USD 37.49 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach around USD 347.32 billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 29.11% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Trends

The U.S. market is rapidly expanding as demand surges for data centers, cloud computing, and generative AI applications across industries. Advanced GPUs and custom accelerators dominate the market, with companies increasingly designing specialized chips to improve performance and energy efficiency for AI workloads.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2579



Why is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The government's backing for the production of AI chips domestically and the expansion of digital infrastructure help market expansion. The increased adoption of AI in industrial applications and the presence of skilled labor increase the production of AI chips. The expanding real-time data processing and the huge data center investment increase demand for AI chips, supporting the overall market growth.

China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Trends

China's market is experiencing rapid growth driven by strong domestic demand, policy support, and significant R&D investment, with market size projected to continue expanding rapidly through 2025 and beyond. Domestic manufacturers such as Huawei, Alibaba, Cambricon, and other startups are advancing their own designs and gaining market share as China pushes for semiconductor self-sufficiency amid geopolitical tensions and export controls.

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Segmentation

Technology Insights

Why Machine Learning Segment Dominates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market?

The machine learning segment dominated the market. The expansion of big data and the rapid growth in cloud computing increase demand for machine learning. The growing simultaneous computation activities and increased innovation in AI workloads increase demand for machine learning. The superior efficiency, excellent performance, and ubiquitous application of machine learning drive the overall market growth.

Chip Type Insights

How did the CPU Segment hold the Largest Share in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Industry?

The CPU segment held the largest revenue share in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip industry. The increased need for data preprocessing and the presence of massive datasets increases requires CPU, which increases demand for AI chips. The growing use of CPUs in personal computers and data centers helps market expansion. The cost-effectiveness, Ease of Use, and the high availability of CPU drives the overall market growth.

Processing Type Insights

What made Edge Segment Dominate the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market?

The edge segment dominated the market. The growth in autonomous driving applications and the explosion of IoT devices increase demand for edge processing. The increasing use of smart home appliances and the growth in the development of industrial sensors increase demand for edge processing. The data privacy, low latency, real-time processing, and low cost of edge processing support the overall market growth.

Function Insights

How did the Inference Segment hold the Largest Share in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Industry?

The inference segment held the largest revenue share in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip industry. The growing demand for generative AI and the increasing use of high-end GPUs increase the demand for inference chips. The increasing use of privacy-focused processing and the focus on lowering the consumption of power increase demand for inference chips. The development of high-performance hardware and expanding edge AI requires inference chips, driving the overall market growth.

End-Users Insights

Which End-Users Dominated the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market?

The BFSI segment dominated the market. The rising volume of transactions and the focus on fraud prevention increase demand for AI chips. The increasing need for enhancing the operational efficiency of the financial sector and the growing demand for personalised financial advice increase the demand for AI chips. The growth in automated auditing and the push for digital banking increases the adoption of AI chips, driving the overall market growth.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market: Explore how custom AI hardware is powering next-generation computing and automation

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Semiconductor Market: Discover how AI is transforming chip design, fabrication efficiency, and yield optimization

➡️ Data Center AI Chips Market: Analyze surging demand for high-performance chips driven by cloud AI and hyperscale data centers

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market: Understand how AI-driven threat detection is reshaping enterprise security strategies

➡️ Edge Artificial Intelligence Chips Market: Track the rise of real-time, low-latency AI processing across IoT and edge devices

➡️ Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: Gain insight into the backbone technologies enabling scalable and enterprise-wide AI adoption

➡️ AI Processor Market: Examine innovation trends in CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, and accelerators powering AI workloads

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in E-Commerce Market: See how personalization, dynamic pricing, and AI-driven recommendations are boosting online retail growth

➡️ Generative AI Chipset Market: Explore specialized chip demand driven by large language models and generative applications

➡️ Artificial Intelligence Software Market: Understand platform evolution across machine learning, analytics, and enterprise AI solutions

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Analyze defense adoption of AI for surveillance, autonomous systems, and strategic decision-making

Top Companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market & Their Offerings

NVIDIA Corporation : Offers high-performance GPUs and specialized architectures like Blackwell and Hopper that serve as the industry standard for large-scale AI training and inference.

: Offers high-performance GPUs and specialized architectures like Blackwell and Hopper that serve as the industry standard for large-scale AI training and inference. General Vision Inc. : Specializes in low-power neuromorphic chips, such as the NeuroMem series, designed for real-time pattern recognition and edge-based sensor fusion.

: Specializes in low-power neuromorphic chips, such as the NeuroMem series, designed for real-time pattern recognition and edge-based sensor fusion. Amazon Web Services : Develops custom silicon including Trainium for cost-efficient model training and Inferentia for high-throughput, low-latency AI inference in the cloud.

: Develops custom silicon including Trainium for cost-efficient model training and Inferentia for high-throughput, low-latency AI inference in the cloud. Google Inc. : Provides proprietary Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which are application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) optimized for accelerating large-scale machine learning workloads.

: Provides proprietary Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which are application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) optimized for accelerating large-scale machine learning workloads. Microsoft Corporation : Recently launched the Maia series of AI accelerators, custom chips designed to optimize performance for internal AI services and Azure cloud workloads.

: Recently launched the Maia series of AI accelerators, custom chips designed to optimize performance for internal AI services and Azure cloud workloads. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.: Offers Instinct accelerators for data centers and Ryzen processors with integrated AI engines to power both enterprise and consumer-level AI applications.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, Hyundai launched large-scale manufacturing of AI chips, Edge Brain for autonomous machines. The AI chip's power consumption is less than 5 watts and performs complex operations. (Source: https://www.zeebiz.com)



In October 2025, Qualcomm launched AI inference-optimized solutions AI 250 and AI200 for data centers. The solution consists of PCIe, confidential computing, direct liquid cooling, 160kW rack-level power consumption, and confidential computing. The solution offers security and supports hardware utilization. (Source: https://www.qualcomm.com)



In November 2025, Qualcomm launched a mobile AI chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, for mid-range smartphones. The AI chip offers a premium experience and 36% better performance. An AI chip uses an X80 modem and enhances the performance of 5G home internet. (Source: https://indianexpress.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Predictive Analysis



By Chip Type

GPU

ASIA

FPGA

CPU

Others



By Processing Type

Edge

Cloud

By Function

Training

Inference

By End-Users

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Human Resources

Marketing

BFSI

Government

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2579

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Statifacts | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter