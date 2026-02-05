Software-Defined Storage Market to Hit $75.03B by 2031 Growing at a 25.32% CAGR, according to a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the software-defined storage market size reached USD 24.27 billion in 2026 and is projected to surge to USD 75.03 billion by 2031, expanding at a robust CAGR of 25.32% during the forecast period. This exceptional trajectory reflects accelerating enterprise demand for flexible, scalable, and hardware-agnostic storage architectures.

The software-defined storage industry is gaining momentum as organizations shift away from traditional storage appliances toward software-centric platforms that decouple storage services from proprietary hardware. Growing adoption of cloud-native applications, virtualization, containerization, and data-intensive workloads such as AI and analytics is significantly contributing to the software-defined storage market growth across global enterprise environments.

Software-Defined Storage Market Trends and Technology Shifts

Managing the Surge of Unstructured Enterprise Data

As digital activity accelerates, organizations are dealing with an overwhelming surge of unstructured data from sources such as video feeds, machine logs, and medical imaging. Legacy storage systems struggle to keep pace with this volume and complexity, driving enterprises toward software-defined storage modules market solutions built for scale and efficiency. These platforms allow data to be stored, accessed, and managed more flexibly, making them especially valuable for compliance-driven industries, AI-powered manufacturing workflows, and healthcare data retention. By shifting to software-defined architectures, organizations are improving performance, controlling storage costs, and simplifying long-term data governance.

Smarter Storage Through AI-Driven Automation

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping how modern storage systems operate. Software-defined platforms now use intelligent models to understand usage behavior, automatically moving rarely accessed data to lower-cost tiers while keeping frequently used information readily available. These systems can also anticipate performance issues and hardware risks, allowing storage environments to self-adjust without constant manual oversight. By adopting AI-driven storage solutions, companies are not only improving operational efficiency but also increasing their software-defined storage market share in data-heavy fields such as life sciences, where long-term storage management and active analysis demand highly optimized environments.

Software-Defined Storage Market Regional Outlook

In North America, adoption of software-defined storage is being shaped by strong cloud infrastructure, early containerization practices, and strict regulatory requirements. Enterprises and public-sector organizations are increasingly favoring flexible storage architectures that support hybrid environments, allowing sensitive data to remain local while advanced analytics and applications run in the cloud.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, rapid digitalization and expanding cloud ecosystems are driving widespread uptake of software-defined storage market solutions. Governments and enterprises are prioritizing scalable, policy-driven storage models to support high transaction volumes, edge deployments, and national data sovereignty requirements as digital services continue to expand.

