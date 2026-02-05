Lysine Market to Reach US$ 17.72 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Livestock Protein Demand and Feed Efficiency Regulations | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lysine market was valued at 9.56 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 17.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033.

Lysine occupies a dynamic position in the global amino acid market, exerting considerable influence on both feed and food industries. By 2024, annual L-lysine production worldwide is believed to exceed 600,000 metric tons, reflecting both sustained demand and significant technological advances in fermentation methods. Major exporters in the lysine market continue to dominate the international supply chain: China is reported to have shipped lysine valued at around US$ 1.52 billion in 2024, firmly retaining its role as a prime supplier. Over in Europe, the Netherlands emerged with approximately US$ 203 million worth of lysine exports, just ahead of South Korea’s notable US$ 177 million. Meanwhile, the United States contributed close to US$ 169 million in export value, signifying its position within a competitive global marketplace. Indonesia also joined this league of prominent participants, registering about US$ 162 million worth of lysine exports.

Livestock Nutrition Demand Fuels Lysine Import Growth Across Key Economies

On the import side, the Netherlands has acted as an active buyer as well, bringing in around US$ 272 million in 2024 in the lysine market. Germany followed, with imports valued at about US$ 152 million, illustrating strong demand for use in animal feed formulations and other applications. Spain’s import figures approached US$ 149 million, mirroring the advanced livestock sector in that region. In Asia, India has remained a focal import hub, noted to have acquired lysine worth around US$ 112 million during 2022, while Poland in Eastern Europe registered about US$ 105 million in imported lysine over the same period. Beyond country-level trade values, global commerce for lysine, its esters, and salts reached an estimated US$ 2.63 billion in 2022, underscoring the ongoing expansion of cross-border transactions. In tandem, CJ CheilJedang Corporation’s recent US$ 300 million investment in a U.S.-based lysine plant emphasizes rising production capacity responsive to international demand. Altogether, these trade figures paint a vivid picture of a flourishing market characterized by intense competition and continuous innovation.

Stricter Feed Efficiency Regulations Push Lysine Demand Higher in Asia

The rapid growth of the livestock sector in Asia is one of the primary drivers of lysine demand. The region, particularly China and India, has witnessed a surge in livestock farming activities, with more than 700 million pigs reared annually in China alone. This has significantly augmented the demand for lysine as an essential feed additive to enhance animal growth and feed efficiency. India's poultry industry is also booming, producing more than 120 billion eggs each year, further amplifying the demand for lysine in feed. This growth is boosted by rising incomes and urbanization, which are fueling higher meat and poultry consumption. Also, Southeast Asia has seen a 15% rise in swine production between 2022 and 2024, making lysine integral to meeting the dietary needs of animals in the region.

The demand from the livestock segment is also influenced by stricter regulations on protein efficiency in feed, pushing producers to adopt lysine for sustainable growth. For instance, Vietnam recently presented guidelines promoting the use of amino acids like lysine to reduce nitrogen emissions in swine farming. Such developments, coupled with the region's increasing adoption of precision feeding strategies, have made Asia a critical market for lysine. Notably, feed manufacturers like CJ CheilJedang expanded their production facilities in 2024 to cater to the growing demand in the region, further highlighting the driver’s significance.

Lysine Monohydrochloride Becomes the Preferred Standard Across Feed Applications

Lysine monohydrochloride remains a focal point in the amino acid domain, outpacing other lysine forms due to its high bioavailability and consistent performance across multiple applications. According to industry observations, it is estimated to capture more than 68.8% market share, indicating its enduring prominence among end users. In at least 9 out of 10 swine feed formulations surveyed globally, lysine monohydrochloride is utilized to support faster weight gain in young pigs. About 1.2 million metric tons of lysine monohydrochloride were produced worldwide last year, demonstrating an increase of nearly 200,000 metric tons in less than three years. A total of 85 manufacturing facilities across major agricultural hubs specialize in lysine monohydrochloride, reflecting its consistent demand. In some poultry operations, up to 2 grams of lysine monohydrochloride may be added per kilogram of feed to optimize growth rates. Among aquaculture feed producers, roughly 14 out of 20 freshwater fish feed blends incorporate lysine monohydrochloride for its ability to bolster protein synthesis. Market analysts estimate that 22 research centers are currently evaluating next-generation fermentation methods to reduce production costs and further raise output levels.

Integrated Livestock Operations Make Asia Pacific the Epicenter of Lysine Growth

Asia Pacific stands as the most prominent region in both the production and consumption of lysine, thanks to massive population growth, expanding middle-class demographics, and intensive livestock farming models. China, India, Japan, and South Korea rank as the top four countries in this region, each playing a distinct role in consolidating the Asia Pacific’s leadership. China is home to at least 40 fermentation-based lysine production plants, many of which work year-round to meet local demands and export surpluses. India’s feed sector, housing more than 500 feed mills, has witnessed a swift rise in lysine utilization to bolster the nutritional profile of compounded feeds, particularly for poultry. Japan’s focus on premium livestock products fosters continuous research into optimizing feed efficiency, with six influential research institutes driving novel lysine formulations. Meanwhile, South Korea’s advanced feed manufacturing facilities feature at least 72 feed lines running 24/7, many dedicated to producing lysine-enriched rations. Additionally, market data shows that more than 65% of Asia Pacific’s integrated livestock producers have formal partnerships with lysine suppliers to secure a stable amino acid pipeline.

Lysine Market Major Players:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Alltech

Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

Cargill

Changchun Dacheng

Cheil Jedang Corp.

Chenfu Group

COFCO Biochemical

Daesang

Dow

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Global Bio-Chem Tech

Juneng Golden Corn Co., Ltd.

Kent Nutrition Group

Meihua Group

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

Perdue Farms

Sunrise Nutrachem Group

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Lysing Hydrochloride

Lysine Monohydrochloride

Others

By Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharma Grade

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Capsule

Cream

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal care

Animal Feed

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture Diet

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

