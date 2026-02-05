Cross Keys Capital Advises Montana Retina Consultants in Its Partnership with Retina Consultants of America

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Montana Retina Consultants in its partnership with Retina Consultants of America (RCA).

Montana Retina Consultants is a community-based retinal care practice in Bozeman, Montana, treating a wide range of retinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, macular degeneration, central serous chorioretinopathy, choroidal nevus, lattice degeneration, macular edema, retinal detachment, vein occlusion and vitreomacular adhesion. The deal team consisted of Jeanne Proia, Chris Gammill, and Andres Poveda.

Led by Dr. Marc Comaratta, Montana Retina Consultants provides compassionate, personalized treatment for disorders of the retina and vitreous using state-of-the-art techniques, supported by an exceptional in-house management staff.

“We’re thrilled to join RCA,” said Marc Comaratta, MD. “This partnership will strengthen our ability to provide exceptional, specialized treatment to patients across Southwest Montana while benefitting from RCA’s resources and collaborative network. The guidance from Chris and Jeanne at Cross Keys was essential to navigating this transaction smoothly and achieving an outcome perfectly aligned with our future vision.”

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to a variety of businesses nationally.

Cross Keys Capital’s healthcare services team is nationally recognized as a leader in providing merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician group practices and healthcare services companies. To date, the firm’s healthcare practice has completed the sale or merger of over 200 transactions including independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies. For more information about Cross Keys Capital or to discuss a potential partnership or sale, please contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director and President of Healthcare Services, at 954-646-6905 or jproia@ckcap.com.

About Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. RCA’s physician-led practices use their collective voice to shape the future of retinal treatments and share operational and medical knowledge that ensures a high standard of care for patients and practices. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive state-of-the-art clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA.