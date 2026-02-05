AFC Provides $60 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Support the Combination of STAT Recovery Services and The Moresby Group

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary TCGDL LLC has closed a $60 million senior secured credit facility to STAT Buyer, LLC, a holding company controlled by Cambridge Capital (“Cambridge”), formed to facilitate the combination of its existing portfolio company STAT with The Moresby Group (“Moresby”). The proceeds from the credit facility will be used to finance the acquisition, refinance existing debt, and provide working capital to support the growth of the combined entity.

“We are excited to support Cambridge and the management teams of STAT and Moresby in this transformative transaction. This combination brings together STAT’s machine-learning enabled revenue recovery technology with Moresby’s specialized procurement negotiation expertise, creating a comprehensive solution for large enterprise customers,” said Daniel Neville, Chief Executive Officer of AFC. “This transaction underscores our ability to provide flexible, institutional capital to sponsor-backed companies with strong value propositions and significant growth potential in the supply chain technology sector.”

STAT, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, is a leading revenue recovery specialist serving CPG companies within the Walmart, Target, and Amazon ecosystems. Utilizing a proprietary framework and machine learning, STAT recovers unclaimed revenue for suppliers caused by system errors and invoice complications. Moresby, based in Toronto, is a procurement specialist focused on rapid cost savings for Fortune 1000 enterprises through long-tail supplier negotiation.

“We are pleased to partner with AFC on this financing that helped bring these two complementary businesses together,” said Benjamin Gordon, Managing Partner of Cambridge Capital. “The speed with which AFC was able to execute and the team's professionalism made the process seamless and efficient. We look forward to leveraging the combined strengths of STAT and Moresby to deliver material revenue and cost optimization for their clients.”

AFC holds the full $60 million credit facility, which consists of a first-lien term loan secured by all assets of the borrower. The facility has a five-year term.

About AFC

AFC (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments typically ranging from $10 to $100 million. The company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit advancedflowercapital.com.

About Cambridge Capital

Cambridge Capital is an investment firm focused on the supply chain sector. The firm provides private equity to finance the expansion, recapitalization, or acquisition of growth companies in transportation, logistics, and supply chain technology. Cambridge partners with management teams to drive operational improvement and long-term value creation. For additional information, visit http://cambridgecapital.com.

About STAT

STAT is a leading, technology-enabled revenue recovery platform helping retail suppliers maximize recoveries and reduce unwarranted deductions from major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Through proprietary software, automation, and deep industry expertise, STAT delivers industry-leading recovery rates while minimizing operational burden for customers. For additional information, visit http://statrecovery.com.

About The Moresby Group

The Moresby Group is a category-defining specialist in long-tail procurement optimization, helping Fortune 1000 enterprises reduce costs and improve working capital through targeted supplier negotiations. Founded by McKinsey procurement alumni, Moresby combines proprietary analytics, AI-enabled tools, and elite execution to deliver rapid, measurable results for enterprise clients. For additional information, visit http://moresbygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, including the ability of our manager to locate suitable loan opportunities for us, monitor and actively manage our loan portfolio and implement our investment strategy; and other factors could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in AFC’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of AFC’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect AFC. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

