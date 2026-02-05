Ascent Solar Technologies Spurs Development of CIGS PV Modules Capable of Generating Multiple Times More Power for Space Beaming

THORNTON, Colo., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), today announced its plans to continue development of distributed power receiving products in 2026 to account for growing demand for space-based energy beaming technologies.

These development efforts include both internally funded research and development as well as continued Collaborative Agreement Notice program work with the NASA Marshall Spaceflight Center and Glenn Research Center, which is on schedule to successfully conclude this spring. The Company plans to present the results of these development programs at select space industry conferences to be announced later this year.

These solar module technology advancements are uniquely enabled by Ascent’s in-house manufacturing capabilities at its 5-MW production facility in Thornton, Colorado. The facility allows for the company’s commercial-off-the-shelf CIGS PV products to be further optimized in order to be able to receive both sunlight in addition to more distributed power from a number of transmission sources and providers such as Star Catcher Industries .

The Company further plans for continued technology progression through partnerships like that with Cislunar Industries that stand to effectively enable spacecraft to generate and utilize multiple times more power with a solar array of any given size.

“Through the increased efficiency in power beaming capabilities that Ascent’s product developments will achieve, our thin-film solar offerings will better enable profitable operations for space industry providers in emerging markets that require substantial amounts of on orbit power, like space data centers or in-space manufacturers,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Ascent has already built relationships and completed deliveries to multiple companies within these burgeoning industries. As these nascent market segments continue to grow, we expect to be a major technology solutions provider in the space.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

