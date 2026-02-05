AdvanceIQ.ai Launches Risk & Portfolio Intelligence Platform for SMB Lending

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvanceIQ.ai, a leading provider of risk and portfolio intelligence for the SMB lending and private credit market, today announced the launch of the AIQ Platform, a unified intelligence platform supporting SMB lenders and private credit investors—including merchant cash advance (MCA) and revenue-based finance (RBF) originators and investors.

Designed to support underwriting, portfolio management, and capital allocation, the AIQ Platform replaces fragmented tools, spreadsheets, and static reports with a cohesive analytics and intelligence system purpose-built for SMB alternative lending originators and investors. As SMB AltLending increasingly intersects with private credit and institutional capital, the AIQ Platform provides a shared, consistent view of risk, performance, and portfolio dynamics.

The AIQ Platform consists of three integrated components:

PortIQ — portfolio intelligence delivering performance analysis, attribution, benchmarking, forecasting, and operational insights

— portfolio intelligence delivering performance analysis, attribution, benchmarking, forecasting, and operational insights SMB RiskIQ (SRI) — AdvanceIQ.ai’s proprietary risk scoring and segmentation model, trained on SMB credit performance outcomes, with deep coverage of MCA and RBF portfolios

— AdvanceIQ.ai’s proprietary risk scoring and segmentation model, trained on SMB credit performance outcomes, with deep coverage of MCA and RBF portfolios ARIA — an AI-driven intelligence layer that interprets portfolio analytics, risk signals, and portfolio-relevant news to provide natural-language insights and decision support



Together, these components operate as a unified intelligence system and are designed to integrate directly into existing CRMs, origination and servicing systems, marketplace platforms, and internal data environments.

“The combination of PortIQ and SMB RiskIQ has given our team a much clearer view into portfolio performance and deal quality,” said Daniel DeMeo, CEO of Lendr. “We’re able to surface risk signals earlier and move faster on underwriting and portfolio decisions. ARIA adds another layer by helping summarize those signals into clear takeaways our team can review and act on.”

“As SMB lending businesses scale, managing risk and performance across the portfolio becomes significantly more complex,” said Tomo Matsuo, Founder & CEO of AdvanceIQ.ai. “The AIQ Platform gives originators and investors a clear, consistent intelligence layer to understand what’s working, where risk is emerging, and how to make better decisions to improve portfolio performance and profitability.”

The AIQ Platform is already in use by leading SMB lenders and private credit participants and is helping move the market toward more systematic, data-driven approaches to portfolio management and risk assessment.

To schedule a demo or request trial access, visit www.advanceiq.ai .

About AdvanceIQ.ai

AdvanceIQ.ai is an AI-powered risk and portfolio intelligence platform built for SMB lending and private credit, with deep coverage of merchant cash advance (MCA) and revenue-based finance (RBF). Grounded in deep industry expertise, its product suite—PortIQ, SMB RiskIQ (SRI), and ARIA (AdvanceIQ.ai Risk Intelligence Agent)—combines domain knowledge with advanced analytics to deliver portfolio intelligence, risk scoring, and AI-driven insights that help originators and investors make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

AdvanceIQ.ai also empowers platform and technology partners by embedding these capabilities directly into third-party systems, enabling partners to enhance workflows, expand insights for their users, and deliver differentiated value through seamless integration of PortIQ, SRI, and ARIA.

