JFB Construction Holdings Announces Commencement of Construction on $1.5 million “Prison Island” Franchise in Indianapolis, Ind.

Anticipated completion in Q2 2026 for Indianapolis location

Lantana, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial, and residential property development, today announced that it is commencing construction on Prison Island, an “escape room” type of adventure facility located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Prison Island is an indoor adventure destination with over 98 locations on four continents and in 20 countries.

“In September 2025, we announced that we were contracted to provide design-build services for Prison Island, and we have now begun immediate construction of the approximately 15,000 square foot location in Indianapolis. We anticipate revenues of approximately $1.5 million from this project alone,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “The Prison Island project is another important win for our commercial contracting segment of JFB Construction. It is our goal to become the preferred contractor and partner for Prison Island in its plans to develop multiple locations throughout the United States.”

Currently there are two U.S. Prison Island locations, in Kansas City, Missouri and Houston, Texas. Prison Island is planning to rapidly grow its presence in the United States and has chosen JFB Construction to assist in developing the franchise.

“We value the relationship with Prison Island and their confidence in JFB Construction, and believe this project will lead to increased opportunities to develop additional Prison Island projects and further establish the JFB brand. We plan to complete construction in the second quarter of 2026,” concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building multifamily communities, shopping centers, national franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. States.

About Prison Island

Prison Island is an indoor adventure destination for everyone from 9-99 years old. It’s all about teamwork and collaboration to solve tricky cell challenges and collect points. All while the clock is ticking. The Prisons have between 20 and 48 cells, depending on which location you choose to visit. For more information, please visit: https://prisonisland.com/

